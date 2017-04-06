Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?



The current iteration of the Santa Cruz Nomad debuted back in 2014, ushering in the next generation of pedalable, long travel all-mountain bikes. Now, thanks to a shot supplied by an eagle-eyed reader, it looks like the next version is on the way.



This unmarked bike's carbon frame looks like the love child of the current Nomad and a V10, with a split seat tube, and a rocker link that's noticeably longer than the previous version – perhaps in order to eke out even more travel. With the bike flipped upside down it's tough to judge exactly how much standover room there is, but it's not a stretch to imagine that the bike would be designed to work with the latest crop of longer travel dropper posts. It's also nice to see that there's enough for a full size water bottle in the front triangle.





What happens when you combine these two bikes? What happens when you combine these two bikes?

The image isn't clear enough to suss out all of the details, but that rear Fox shock looks a little different, with what looks like a much larger rebound dial than the miniscule knob found on the Float X. As far as wheel size goes, I'd put my money on 27.5, but who knows - maybe a monster big wheeler is on the way too.



