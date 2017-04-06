PINKBIKE TECH

Is This the New Santa Cruz Nomad?

Apr 6, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Prototype

The current iteration of the Santa Cruz Nomad debuted back in 2014, ushering in the next generation of pedalable, long travel all-mountain bikes. Now, thanks to a shot supplied by an eagle-eyed reader, it looks like the next version is on the way.

This unmarked bike's carbon frame looks like the love child of the current Nomad and a V10, with a split seat tube, and a rocker link that's noticeably longer than the previous version – perhaps in order to eke out even more travel. With the bike flipped upside down it's tough to judge exactly how much standover room there is, but it's not a stretch to imagine that the bike would be designed to work with the latest crop of longer travel dropper posts. It's also nice to see that there's enough for a full size water bottle in the front triangle.

Santa Cruz Nomad review
Santa Cruz V10C review test
What happens when you combine these two bikes?

The image isn't clear enough to suss out all of the details, but that rear Fox shock looks a little different, with what looks like a much larger rebound dial than the miniscule knob found on the Float X. As far as wheel size goes, I'd put my money on 27.5, but who knows - maybe a monster big wheeler is on the way too.

18 Comments

  • + 8
 I'm and admitted Santa Cruz fan boy but this thing looks gross ascetically. But if it rides good and you keep your eyes closed when getting on and off I guess that's all that matters.
  • + 1
 Idk, the lower the shock is in the frame the better looking they usually are.
  • + 3
 How do we know this isn't an intense or other VPP bike prototype? Why did we jump to SC? Is there something I am missing?
  • + 6
 Thats a lot of re configuring the frame design just to fit in a larger water bottle. I like the design of the previous gen better.
  • + 4
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaC_UOsnRRQ Skip to 9 minutes in the video, there is a very similar design from a while back that was never put into production. Maybe this isn't their first attempt at this build...
  • + 3
 Actuating the shock on the lower link makes for a MUCH better leverage curve, without the regressive-progressive hammock in the middle of the stroke. It also makes it suck far less when paired with an air shock. Maybe in this Nomad, VPP won't stand for Very Poor Purchase.
  • + 4
 Australian spy shot? Interesting...
  • + 2
 We saw a similar shock setup on a test mule before the last generation of Nomads were released, they have obviously been playing with this concept for some time.
  • + 3
 weird gravity defying one wheeled bike...
  • + 3
 MOAR travel. MOAR, need moar travel. it's not my fault it's the bike...
  • + 2
 Thing is so light it'll just defy gravity and float away, good thing that rock was there to catch it.
  • + 1
 Judging by the lack of a color you would see in a bag of skittles, I would say that it can't possibly be a Santa Cruz.
  • + 1
 Dig it, please paint it up 90s.
  • + 1
 Let's hope not for simplicity sake...
  • + 1
 The new Santa Cruz Nomad - It'll turn the world upside down.
  • + 1
 looks identical to something id never buy.
  • + 1
 Finally a SC trail bike with a proper leverage ratio curve!
