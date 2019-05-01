Pinkbike.com
Video: Shredding the Backwoods of Northern California
May 1, 2019
by
Jasper Wesselman
Isaac Wallen rides the backwoods of Northern California.
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
niebs12
(20 mins ago)
ooooo yes I love when you can tell youre gonna love the eddie right after pressin play
[Reply]
+ 2
Jackhowser
(Apr 27, 2019 at 9:44)
Ah yes the good old backcountry of UCSC...
[Reply]
+ 1
nexus-collective
Plus
(Apr 27, 2019 at 13:47)
Far from it!
[Reply]
+ 4
serathestaii
(16 mins ago)
@nexus-collective
: I don't know if I'd call Felton "far from it!" haha
[Reply]
+ 2
Jimmy0
(18 mins ago)
*faint laughter from Humboldt*
[Reply]
+ 1
EliasFritzen
(28 mins ago)
Video quality is incredible!
What camera was this filmed on?
[Reply]
