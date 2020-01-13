Isabeau Courdurier and the Enduro Collective Part Ways With Intense

Jan 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Isabeau Courdurier has announced on Instagram she will not be racing on Intense Bikes this year as the Enduro Collective team will have a new frame sponsor.

Isabeau has been riding on Intense frames since the start of 2018 when the team made the switch over from Sunn frames. She finished second in the overall with the Californian brand in 2018 and then delivered a perfect season in 2019, winning every EWS round and the inaugural Trophy of Nations event in Finale Ligure.

Three wins in a row for Isabeau Courdurier

bigquotesMerci. These two years have been the most valuable experience in my career so far. I am beyond thankful I got the chance to ride for a brand I’ve always looked up, Intense Cycles. The Enduro Collective was a real challenge that was a success thanks to the brands that could see our potential. It is incredible to look back and see what we achieved together. 16 podiums over 16 races ! And 2 of them with a hand-welded prototype built by Jeff Steber. I am very happy we could work on the next enduro bike together.

I would like to thank all my Intense family for this adventure and I feel very lucky I got the chance to meet you all. For what’s coming next please, I am excited but you’ll have to wait and please respect thatIsabeau Courdurier

Isabeau's teammate from last year, Kilian Bron, has already announced he will be riding with Commencal this year. We're not sure at this point whether that means Isabeau will be riding alongside a new teammate in 2020 or going solo with a new brand. We'll let you know what Isabeau will be riding, and who with, as soon as we know more.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Intense Isabeau Courdurier


Must Read This Week
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
82033 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
80534 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
56259 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
53126 views
Fabio Wibmer Switches to Canyon
51850 views
RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham
51185 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
48462 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known German Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
47193 views

11 Comments

  • 38 0
 In case any of you missed this announcement: I will be riding the same bike in 2020.
  • 5 0
 I think you're the only one...
  • 2 0
 Same since 2014...the horror!
  • 8 1
 Intense just hates winning races huh?
  • 3 0
 Gwining too expensive?
  • 6 0
 Now entire teams are leaving bike manufacturers. Everyone is going to move to Levy's Frankenstein bike.
  • 3 0
 So next year she will be on another brand? How about this year, staying on intense?
  • 3 0
 article says.....: Isabeau Courdurier has announced on Instagram she will not be racing on Intense Bikes this year as the Enduro Collective team will have a new frame sponsor.
  • 2 1
 @audric: whoooooosh
  • 2 0
 Strange when you e just developed a new bike with a company to be parting ways
  • 1 0
 Reckon this is the perfect opportunity for YT to get in on EWS action. Possibly Scott too?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008726
Mobile Version of Website