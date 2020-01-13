Isabeau Courdurier and the Enduro Collective Part Ways With Intense

Merci. These two years have been the most valuable experience in my career so far. I am beyond thankful I got the chance to ride for a brand I’ve always looked up, Intense Cycles. The Enduro Collective was a real challenge that was a success thanks to the brands that could see our potential. It is incredible to look back and see what we achieved together. 16 podiums over 16 races ! And 2 of them with a hand-welded prototype built by Jeff Steber. I am very happy we could work on the next enduro bike together.



I would like to thank all my Intense family for this adventure and I feel very lucky I got the chance to meet you all. For what’s coming next please, I am excited but you’ll have to wait and please respect that — Isabeau Courdurier