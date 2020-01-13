Isabeau Courdurier and the Enduro Collective Part Ways With Intense

Isabeau Courdurier has announced on Instagram she will not be racing on Intense Bikes this year as the Enduro Collective team will have a new frame sponsor.
Isabeau has been riding on Intense frames since the start of 2018 when the team made the switch over from Sunn frames. She finished second in the overall with the Californian brand in 2018 and then delivered a perfect season in 2019, winning every EWS round and the inaugural Trophy of Nations event in Finale Ligure.
|Merci. These two years have been the most valuable experience in my career so far. I am beyond thankful I got the chance to ride for a brand I’ve always looked up, Intense Cycles. The Enduro Collective was a real challenge that was a success thanks to the brands that could see our potential. It is incredible to look back and see what we achieved together. 16 podiums over 16 races ! And 2 of them with a hand-welded prototype built by Jeff Steber. I am very happy we could work on the next enduro bike together.
I would like to thank all my Intense family for this adventure and I feel very lucky I got the chance to meet you all. For what’s coming next please, I am excited but you’ll have to wait and please respect that—Isabeau Courdurier
Isabeau's teammate from last year, Kilian Bron, has already announced he will be riding with Commencal this year
. We're not sure at this point whether that means Isabeau will be riding alongside a new teammate in 2020 or going solo with a new brand. We'll let you know what Isabeau will be riding, and who with, as soon as we know more.
