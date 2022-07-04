Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg

Well I did not expected my first E-bike race to end like that DNF and having to get an heli rescue.

I am ok now, well almost.



I am sharing this because it can happen to any of us racing or riding in Enduro! I went a little too outside in a turn and my front wheel lifted a sharp branch. I did not crash. The branch perforated my shoes (upper part) and foot entirely. Absolutely don’t swipe right if you don’t want to see it!



I have to say that it is very unlucky and that it could have happened anywhere. I was in very good hand with the safety team in Valberg and I can’t thank them enough for the help. I had surgery yesterday night to remove it and get rid of the unicorn foot. It went well and apparently I have no broken bones and tendons which is a miracle!



Thank you for all the messages and nice vibes



Je tiens à remercier l’équipe de secouristes et les bénévoles qui ont permis l’hélitreuillage. Et plus particulièrement @marie_surry qui m’a aidé à tenir bon mentalement dans cette épreuve. Merci à l’équipe de l’hôpital de Cannes pour la prise en charge parfaite. Merci au @lapierrezippcollective pour le soutien dans les bons et mauvais moments — Isabeau Courdurier - Instagram