Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg

Jul 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Isabeau Courdurier should be the favorite once again ithis week.

After not finishing EWS-E Valberg last weekend Isabeau Courdurier has shared an update after she caught a tree branch off track.

During the race Isabeau says she was slightly outside on a turn and happened to catch a sharp tree branch that went on to break through her shoe and straight into her foot. Isabeau has already had surgery and luckily she says that there are no broken bones or tendons.

bigquotesWell I did not expected my first E-bike race to end like that DNF and having to get an heli rescue.
I am ok now, well almost.

I am sharing this because it can happen to any of us racing or riding in Enduro! I went a little too outside in a turn and my front wheel lifted a sharp branch. I did not crash. The branch perforated my shoes (upper part) and foot entirely. Absolutely don’t swipe right if you don’t want to see it!

I have to say that it is very unlucky and that it could have happened anywhere. I was in very good hand with the safety team in Valberg and I can’t thank them enough for the help. I had surgery yesterday night to remove it and get rid of the unicorn foot. It went well and apparently I have no broken bones and tendons which is a miracle!

Thank you for all the messages and nice vibes

Je tiens à remercier l’équipe de secouristes et les bénévoles qui ont permis l’hélitreuillage. Et plus particulièrement @marie_surry qui m’a aidé à tenir bon mentalement dans cette épreuve. Merci à l’équipe de l’hôpital de Cannes pour la prise en charge parfaite. Merci au @lapierrezippcollective pour le soutien dans les bons et mauvais moments Isabeau Courdurier - Instagram


We wish Isabeau all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Isabeau Courdurier Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


27 Comments

  • 15 1
 E-Bikes are dangerous
  • 11 1
 "Lynne, I've pierced my foot on a spike"
  • 6 0
 Jeeez. Please put a trigger warning next time - now I got to clean up my keyboard. Get well soon Isabeau!
  • 1 0
 Yep, that's not good.
  • 8 4
 When did she twig that happened? I woodn't want that to happen. I bet she barked in pain.
  • 5 0
 Best stick to your day job.
  • 1 0
 Put your foot in it mate
  • 2 0
 Dang! Looks gnarly! Very lucky with no broken bones and no damaged tendons! Get well soon! Looking forward to see her back between the tape... But better let it heal properly first!
  • 1 0
 Extremely fortunate
  • 2 0
 Ahhhhh that's better - the very graphic image was within the story when I first clicked in (now removed by PB I guess). Healing vibes, that looks a sore one.
  • 4 0
 We have removed that image and added a graphic content warning as you can still see the image in Isabeau's social post. But if anyone really does want to see the image originally in the story it's here.
  • 2 0
 Well someone give that lady a medal! The foresight to get a dog tattoo on your foot knowing one day it'll be chewing on a stick......damn
  • 4 1
 The placement of that thing is damn near perfect
  • 4 1
 Who is Branch Pierce?
  • 1 1
 Honest question as English is not my mother tongue: Should that title not read "...Has Branch Pierced..."?
  • 2 1
 And this is why media outlets shouldn't use title case for headlines.
  • 1 0
 Never mind, pinkbike has edited the title and now reads completely different.
  • 2 1
 good god can we get a graphic warning please pinkbike
  • 1 0
 Any idea what shoes she had on? bizarre injury!
  • 1 0
 At what stage does a "splinter" get upgraded to something more severe?
  • 1 0
 Looks like change Is afoot in the ews standings.
  • 1 0
 Fingers crossed this doesn’t spoil the rest of the season in the EWS
  • 1 0
 Joueur le toutou!
  • 1 0
 Heal up champ!
  • 2 2
 Don’t know what’s more gnarly the tat or the stick
  • 1 0
 Stigmata...?
  • 4 0
 Stickmata





