Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg

After not finishing EWS-E Valberg last weekend Isabeau Courdurier has shared an update after she caught a tree branch off track.
During the race Isabeau says she was slightly outside on a turn and happened to catch a sharp tree branch that went on to break through her shoe and straight into her foot. Isabeau has already had surgery and luckily she says that there are no broken bones or tendons.
|Well I did not expected my first E-bike race to end like that DNF and having to get an heli rescue.
I am ok now, well almost.
I am sharing this because it can happen to any of us racing or riding in Enduro! I went a little too outside in a turn and my front wheel lifted a sharp branch. I did not crash. The branch perforated my shoes (upper part) and foot entirely. Absolutely don’t swipe right if you don’t want to see it!
I have to say that it is very unlucky and that it could have happened anywhere. I was in very good hand with the safety team in Valberg and I can’t thank them enough for the help. I had surgery yesterday night to remove it and get rid of the unicorn foot. It went well and apparently I have no broken bones and tendons which is a miracle!
Thank you for all the messages and nice vibes
Je tiens à remercier l’équipe de secouristes et les bénévoles qui ont permis l’hélitreuillage. Et plus particulièrement @marie_surry qui m’a aidé à tenir bon mentalement dans cette épreuve. Merci à l’équipe de l’hôpital de Cannes pour la prise en charge parfaite. Merci au @lapierrezippcollective pour le soutien dans les bons et mauvais moments— Isabeau Courdurier - Instagram
We wish Isabeau all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing soon.
