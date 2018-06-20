Bike Check: Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Renthal provide the extra-short stem, and Courdurier is running HT pedals. Renthal provide the extra-short stem, and Courdurier is running HT pedals.

It might not be your typical dual slalom rig, but it's the bike that Courdurier spends most of her time on.

Enduro World Series winner Isabeau Courdurier is turning her attention to a much briefer style of racing in Les Gets, with slalom being on the menu for the French racer. But instead of choosing a shorter travel, sharper handling bike for the event, she's on a 27.5'' wheeled, 165mm-travel Intense Tracer that's very close to what she'd attack an EWS race aboard. This is actually Courdurier's practice bike, however, a machine that needs to be as close to identical as possible to the one that she races on. ''It's the one I use for training, but it's really similar to the one I use for racing,'' she said, ''So it's the same components, same tires; so not much difference.'' Familiarity is key, of course.The twenty-four-year-old's bike is pretty straightforward, without much in the way of trickery: SRAM, a team sponsor, look after her drivetrain, suspension, and brakes, while Mavic and Hutchinson provide the rolling bits.Courdurier admitted that she's not all that all the knowledgeable when it comes to the ''really technical features'' of her bike, so deep information on setup isn't going to be found in the article, but she did say that her suspension has been custom tuned for her needs. ''It's mostly suspension tuning because I'm really small and very light as well, so I definitely need suspension tuning,' she explained. How small and light? She's just 5' tall and 110lb, which is about what I was in grade 5, and it's probably safe to assume that both her fork and shock are sporting lighter valving all around.