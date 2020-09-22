Isabeau Courdurier Not Racing in Finale Ligure Due to Ankle Injury

I already looking forward to 2021. I won’t be racing the last @world_enduro in Finale Ligure. Really sad to miss the party but I guess I don’t need to explain why I am not racing. It’s pretty obvious I need to take care of my ankle and get it healthy again before I can start training for next season.



I’m stoked I could race Pietra and did not crash during the race. But I don’t want to risk it next week because there is no title at the end. — Isabeau Courdurier