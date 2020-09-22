Isabeau Courdurier Not Racing in Finale Ligure Due to Ankle Injury

Isabeau Courdurier lost her winning streak that dates back to the start of 2019 in Pietra Ligure, but she didn't let it go without a fight or good reason. Courdurier raced with two torn ligaments, some bone contusions and a large joint effusion in her ankle.
Despite all this, she was able to win the first two stages and after a gruelling day, she still was only beaten by Melanie Pugin and even then only by 14 seconds. It looks like the event took its toll though and Courdurier has announced she will not be competing in Finale Ligure.
|I already looking forward to 2021. I won’t be racing the last @world_enduro in Finale Ligure. Really sad to miss the party but I guess I don’t need to explain why I am not racing. It’s pretty obvious I need to take care of my ankle and get it healthy again before I can start training for next season.
I’m stoked I could race Pietra and did not crash during the race. But I don’t want to risk it next week because there is no title at the end.—Isabeau Courdurier
We wish Courdurier the best of luck with her recovery and look forward to see her back in form next season!
2 Comments
