Isabeau Courdurier Not Racing in Finale Ligure Due to Ankle Injury

Sep 22, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Isabeau Courdurier lost her winning streak that dates back to the start of 2019 in Pietra Ligure, but she didn't let it go without a fight or good reason. Courdurier raced with two torn ligaments, some bone contusions and a large joint effusion in her ankle.

Despite all this, she was able to win the first two stages and after a gruelling day, she still was only beaten by Melanie Pugin and even then only by 14 seconds. It looks like the event took its toll though and Courdurier has announced she will not be competing in Finale Ligure.


bigquotesI already looking forward to 2021. I won’t be racing the last @world_enduro in Finale Ligure. Really sad to miss the party but I guess I don’t need to explain why I am not racing. It’s pretty obvious I need to take care of my ankle and get it healthy again before I can start training for next season.

I’m stoked I could race Pietra and did not crash during the race. But I don’t want to risk it next week because there is no title at the end.Isabeau Courdurier

We wish Courdurier the best of luck with her recovery and look forward to see her back in form next season!


Isabeau Courduier s winning streak came to an end today due to a injured ankle. She settled for second.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Isabeau Courdurier Enduro World Series Ews Pietra Ligure 2020


Must Read This Week
Video: We Actually Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2
135092 views
Final Results: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
67908 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Meta TR 29 - T is for Turbo
64598 views
Video: Giant's New Trance X Advanced Pro 29 - First Look
54959 views
Slack Randoms: Spokeless e-Bikes, XC Carnage & Faked Bike Flips?
47991 views
Bike Check: Lewis Buchanan's Prototype Forbidden Race Bike - EWS Pietra Ligure 2020
45297 views
Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws
45086 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Custom F**k Corona Scott Gambler
36769 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Krom, what a warrior. Eek
  • 1 0
 It's just a flesh wound!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009733
Mobile Version of Website