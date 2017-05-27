PINKBIKE TECH

Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017

May 27, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern

Isabeau Courdurier has been on a roll lately, with a win at the Tasmania stop of the Enduro World Series and a second place finish in Madeira, a streak she's hoping to continue this weekend in Ireland, where she'll be racing aboard a custom Sunn Kern.

Courdurier worked closely with Sunn's designers to create a frame that fits her 154cm height while still retaining the same ride characteristics of the stock bike. Sunn currently offers the 160mm, 27.5"-wheeled bike in S, M, and L sizes – what Isabeau is on would equate to an XS. Her bike has a custom front trangle, with a shorter and lower top tube.

Suspension setup can also be a struggle for lighter riders, but luckily, Isabeau has RockShox looking after her. “I always want something really smooth, because as I am really short, I am also quite light. With regular suspension not tuned by RockShox I struggle, but they always make something really perfect for me that truly suits me,” she says.

For lighter riders, a bike's overall weight is something to keep an eye on, but there are other factors that take a higher priority, and according to Isabeau, “It's important to me because I need to carry this compared to my own weight, but if it's a choice between having a light bike and a bike that can handle everything on the downhill, I always choose the bike for the downhill.”


Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
In order to make the frame small enough, two pieces of tubing were used for the seat tube, with the dropper post line routed through the opening at the bottom of the upper tube.


Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
It never hurts to be prepared, which is why there's a spare derailleur hanger attached to the bike's rocker link.
Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
There's also a chain quick-link taped to the brake line, just in case.


Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Isabeau is running a 34-tooth SRAM Eagle chainring, XX1 cranks, HT T1 pedals, and e*thirteen chainguide.

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Even with the extra-small frame it's still possible to squeeze a water bottle in there.

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Isabeau runs her brake levers fairly flat, which seems to be preferred setup for French enduro racers.

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
RockShox Lyrik settings: two tokens, 48psi, and a custom rebound tune. The Monarch Plus shock is set to 80 or 85 psi depending on the terrain.

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
The rain has started to fall in Ireland - that grip tape on the Reverb dropper post remote might come in handy.


