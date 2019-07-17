iSSi Announces New Thump RP Composite Pedal with Metal Pins

PRESS RELEASE: iSSi
While initially introduced as an SPD-compatible clipless pedal brand, we have been hard at work adding more and more pedals to our line. Our first foray into platforms started with the high-end STOMP, a fully machined aluminum pedal with a BIG platform. We added to our flat pedal lineup back at QBP's Frostbike event in February 2019, introducing our first all-composite flat pedal, the THUMP. This month, we released a complementary metal pin version, the THUMP RP (replaceable pin).
With the Thump pedals, we further commit to providing a concave shape to the pedal body, rather than a thin profile. The 18.5mm thick pedal body has 2.5mm of concavity in the middle of the pedal, creating a stable cradle for the ball of the foot for great control and comfort.
Not wanting to leave small-footed riders behind, the Thump is offered in a "standard" sized platform (119 x 99mm) as well as a smaller version (113 x 95mm). Clearance-conscious riders may also opt for the smaller version to avoid catching the pedal on rocks.
The pin height can also be customized according to rider preference. Pins are effectively 3mm tall out of the box, but riders may choose to remove the back-side washer, making the pins a much taller and grippier 5mm.Tech details:
• Tough nylon composite body
• Chromoly spindles, sealed cartridge bearing & nylon bushing
• Body: 18.5mm thick, 2.5mm of concave
• Platform sizes: standard - 119 x 99mm, small - 113 x 95mm
• Available with molded nylon pins for casual rides or replaceable steel pins for greater traction
• Pin height: 3mm out of the box. Remove the 2mm washer under the pin head to convert to 5mm pin height.
More info at rideissi.com/pedals/thump
