Isla Short Joins Ghost Factory Racing

XC racer Isla Short signs with Ghost Factory racing. The Scottish racer's career to date has often been characterized by doing things her own way, whether through going from pro teams to privateer as she transitioned into elite, or her candid and approachable demeanor as she talks about health and life on and off the bike.
After several years running her own program, with highlights including 5th at the 2020 world championships, she's now joining one with a very established setup.
|I’ve felt drawn to Ghost Factory Racing over the last few years with a careful outside view of teams on the World Cup circuit. The people within and surrounding the team have created something very special; an environment that welcomes uniqueness and where athletes can thrive both athletically and personally. I’ve been full of admiration for the girls’ consistency at the top level, and their ability to lift each other up during tough times. I think this proves that the ethos at Ghost works, and it’s a place I feel very privileged to have been welcomed into. It’s a rare thing to find a team that can win on excellent equipment whilst also being able to fully look after their riders on a human level. There’s so much I’m looking forward to in 2023; an incredible group of people to share my own and others’ success with, a big hug when things don’t go well, and an environment where I can feel fully supported and with fresh energy to achieve my goals.— Isla Short
|We had an incredible year in which everyone played their part. Whether it was the athletes, support team, sponsors or the support from home from everyone at Ghost. We are proud of what we have achieved and therefore rely on the same partners and the same team in the background for next year. Everyone is behind this project and has promised us their best for next year as well. Thanks to all partners for their trust. In addition, we have already extended the athletes’ contracts in advance for the long term and thus have a solid basis for the next few years.— Thomas Wickles - Team Manager
