Isla Short Joins Ghost Factory Racing

I’ve felt drawn to Ghost Factory Racing over the last few years with a careful outside view of teams on the World Cup circuit. The people within and surrounding the team have created something very special; an environment that welcomes uniqueness and where athletes can thrive both athletically and personally. I’ve been full of admiration for the girls’ consistency at the top level, and their ability to lift each other up during tough times. I think this proves that the ethos at Ghost works, and it’s a place I feel very privileged to have been welcomed into. It’s a rare thing to find a team that can win on excellent equipment whilst also being able to fully look after their riders on a human level. There’s so much I’m looking forward to in 2023; an incredible group of people to share my own and others’ success with, a big hug when things don’t go well, and an environment where I can feel fully supported and with fresh energy to achieve my goals.

— Isla Short