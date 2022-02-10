Isla Short to Ride Juliana Bikes on a Self-Run Program

Isla Short has announced she will be racing on Juliana bikes in 2022 as part of a self-run program.
Isla previously organized her own racing in 2020 when she finished fifth at the World Champs in Leogang but signed with the Orbea Factory team at the start of last season
. A year on, she's privateering again and is targeting World Cups, the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2024 Olympics and will apparently even be trying her hand at a few EWS races.
|New kid on the block! Juliana Bicycles coming soon to a World Cup near you. Big adventures ahead with my new fam.—Isla Short
|Introducing the newest member of the Juliana family, Scottish World Cup XC standout, Isla Short.
Isla comes to us from Aberfoyle, Scotland, & has been a rising star on the World Cup scene for a couple of years. She has her eyes set on the starting line of Paris 2024, but her love for riding is rooted much deeper than her relationship with racing.
“I love the bike in so many forms and I’ll never fall out of love with the concept of a big old bike ride!”
We are so honored to be a part of Isla’s journey & can’t think of a more exceptional person to debut Juliana on the World Cup circuit.—Juliana Bicycles
For more on Isla's move, check out her interview with Juliana, here
.
6 Comments
I suppose the frame is the same and all the bits are purchasable.
