Isla Short to Ride Juliana Bikes on a Self-Run Program

Introducing the newest member of the Juliana family, Scottish World Cup XC standout, Isla Short.



Isla comes to us from Aberfoyle, Scotland, & has been a rising star on the World Cup scene for a couple of years. She has her eyes set on the starting line of Paris 2024, but her love for riding is rooted much deeper than her relationship with racing.



“I love the bike in so many forms and I’ll never fall out of love with the concept of a big old bike ride!”



We are so honored to be a part of Isla’s journey & can’t think of a more exceptional person to debut Juliana on the World Cup circuit. — Juliana Bicycles