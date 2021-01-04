Isla Short Joins the Orbea Factory Team

World Cup XC racer Isla Short has announced that she will be joining the Orbea Factory Team for 2021.
After running her own program in previous years, Isa Short has revealed that for 2021 she will be receiving factory support from Orbea. Also joining Isla on the Orbea Factory Team in 2021 is Virginia Cancellieri and Arnaud Jouffroy. The team will also be moving to Shimano components for the upcoming race season. You can find out more about the 2021 Orbea Factory Team here
.
|At this point you all know I pick my support team with muchos care and attention. Super proud that this lil project of mine has grown arms and legs as I'll be joining Orbea Factory Team in 2021! This is such a unique opportunity for me to share my love of bikes, the outdoors and the most important part, my racing. I'll continue to work with my other faithful sponsors whilst strengthening my bond with this beeaaauutiful family Orbea.— Isla Short
