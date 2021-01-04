Isla Short Joins the Orbea Factory Team

At this point you all know I pick my support team with muchos care and attention. Super proud that this lil project of mine has grown arms and legs as I'll be joining Orbea Factory Team in 2021! This is such a unique opportunity for me to share my love of bikes, the outdoors and the most important part, my racing. I'll continue to work with my other faithful sponsors whilst strengthening my bond with this beeaaauutiful family Orbea. — Isla Short