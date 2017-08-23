Pinkbike.com
Island Days: Owen Marks, Daniel Fleury, and Caleb Holonko - Video
Aug 23, 2017 at 15:03
Aug 23, 2017
by
SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
I s l a n d D a y s
by
SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Views: 779
Faves:
24
Comments: 3
Caleb Holonko, Daniel Fleury, and Owen Marks getting down on some trails in the woods of Vancouver Island.
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
JP199
(56 mins ago)
Trying to read the description under the video gave me cancer
[Reply]
+ 4
JustinLund
(50 mins ago)
Yeah holy crap, biking is awesome but stay in school too
[Reply]
+ 3
AJBarlas
Mod
Plus
(39 mins ago)
Apologies. Was cross-eyed from looking at the screen for too long.
#squidlife
[Reply]
+ 4
SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
(43 mins ago)
Sorry for the description typos everyone. Not sure who did it but hopefully it gets fixed soon.
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(58 mins ago)
makes me smile seeing dj edits on the front page. keep ripping guys. some serious style in this video and always love some living legends
[Reply]
Post a Comment