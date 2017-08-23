Island Days: Owen Marks, Daniel Fleury, and Caleb Holonko - Video

Aug 23, 2017 at 15:03
Aug 23, 2017
by SANTACRUZ-SENDERS  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

I s l a n d D a y s

by SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Views: 779    Faves: 24    Comments: 3


Caleb Holonko, Daniel Fleury, and Owen Marks getting down on some trails in the woods of Vancouver Island.


MENTIONS: @SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Must Read This Week
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
119997 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
79468 views
Hope HB160 - First Ride
75282 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
73605 views
Shimano Announces 4-Piston XT Brake Caliper
71238 views
Spank's Foam Filled Rim Promises Better Reliability and Feel - Crankworx Whistler 2017
53224 views
Maxxis Shows Off New Downhill Tire - Crankworx Whistler 2017
49626 views
Giddy Up 2.0: Transition Teases 4 New Bikes - Video
43693 views






5 Comments

  • + 8
 Trying to read the description under the video gave me cancer
  • + 4
 Yeah holy crap, biking is awesome but stay in school too
  • + 3
 Apologies. Was cross-eyed from looking at the screen for too long. #squidlife
  • + 4
 Sorry for the description typos everyone. Not sure who did it but hopefully it gets fixed soon.
  • + 2
 makes me smile seeing dj edits on the front page. keep ripping guys. some serious style in this video and always love some living legends

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028581
Mobile Version of Website