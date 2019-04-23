VIDEOS

Video: Shredding Vancouver Island

Apr 23, 2019
by Liam Morgan  
Island Endemic

by lmfilms
Views: 2,116    Faves: 13    Comments: 3


Jackson Morris grew up and has lived on Vancouver Island for his entire life. Having ridden the island's local spots for years, Jackson has gotten to know the trails here better than most.

Island Endemic

Island Endemic


Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
196083 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
63985 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
49032 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
49012 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
46908 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
46014 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
42013 views
Video: Friday Fails #65
36314 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 how tall is he? The bike looks so tiny!
  • + 2
 Yes boys! So sick!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022872
Mobile Version of Website