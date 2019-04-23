Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Shredding Vancouver Island
Apr 23, 2019
by
Liam Morgan
Island Endemic
by
lmfilms
Views: 2,116
Faves:
13
Comments: 3
Jackson Morris grew up and has lived on Vancouver Island for his entire life. Having ridden the island's local spots for years, Jackson has gotten to know the trails here better than most.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Germanmike
(58 mins ago)
how tall is he? The bike looks so tiny!
+ 2
andrewgiesbrecht
(Apr 18, 2019 at 20:30)
Yes boys! So sick!
