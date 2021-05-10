Israel Hosts First EWS Qualifier Event

Press Release: Israel Enduro SeriesPhotos: Eliran Kadush
The Israel Enduro Series held Israel's first-ever EWS Qualifier event, with 300 riders from ages 9 to 55. The six-stage race took place in Misgav, one of Israel's most popular mountain biking destinations.
Two of the race stages were built specifically for the race, and the long day of 30 km and 1100 meters of climbing made for a hard race. The 34+ degree (celsius) weather didn't make things any easier, either.
The Full Enduro category winners are:
19+ Women- Yulia Repkin 21:45:68
19+ Men- Yonatan Yatom 16:24:88
19+ Ebike- Oren Hasson 16:38:78
The Enduro category (amateurs) raced four stages, and the Mini Enduro category ( ages 9-14) raced two or three short stages.
The race resulted in no serious injuries and lots of smiles. Festivities and fun ensued after the race, with a jump session and best trick contest, won by Ori Shamban with a backflip.
The Israeli summer is a bit hot for riding with a full-face helmet, but the Israel Enduro Series will be back this October with two more races. More photos are available here.
6 Comments
Post a Comment