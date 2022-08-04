"It Will be a Party" - Peter Sagan Plans to Race the eMTB World Champs

Pro road cyclist and past Junior XC World Champion Peter Sagan has revealed plans to participate in this year's eMTB World Championships at Les Gets.
First reported by La Gazzetta Della Sport
, an Italian sports publication, Peter Sagan revealed his plans for the World Champs later this month while also adding: "I won't be able to be competitive and I'm not going for that. For me it will be a party."
The Slovakian rider started his riding career both on and off-road with an early win at the Junior World Championships in 2008, the same year Josh Bryceland won the Junior DH and Nino Schurter the U23 XC race. In more recent years, Sagan has raced the XC at the 2016 Olympics and a few big gravel races.
Sagan will most likely be using his sponsor Specialized's eMTB and has the potential to match Tom Pidock's 2020 success when he won the Leogang World Champs on a Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo.
The 2016 Olympics definitely did not go as well as he had hoped, but Sagan is known for his technical prowess on the road so we look forward to seeing how he fares on his eMTB.
Maybe this will be the same thing? Good marketing for their Turbo Levo SL???