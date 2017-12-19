Itinerology Film - Part One



Part one of three in the Itinerology film series. The Workspace offers an introductory glimpse into the life of Ash Smith, the founder of the Trans Provence and how 2018 will be shaping up for him as he spends the year finding, opening and crafting new trails and itineraries in the French Alps.





Ash Smith, seeking out the gold in the French Alps









Countless hours are spent pouring over maps. Paper maps have their role, but digital maps have their advantages for Ash as he searches between the contours for what might just be that next 'best trail ever'









The workspace and a blank canvas for Ash Smith