Itinerology Film - Part One

Dec 19, 2017
by Sam Needham  

Part one of three in the Itinerology film series. The Workspace offers an introductory glimpse into the life of Ash Smith, the founder of the Trans Provence and how 2018 will be shaping up for him as he spends the year finding, opening and crafting new trails and itineraries in the French Alps.

Itinerology Film Part 1 The Workspace Photo Sam Needham
Ash Smith, seeking out the gold in the French Alps

Itinerology Film Part 1 The Workspace Photo Sam Needham

Itinerology Film Part 1 The Workspace Photo Sam Needham
Countless hours are spent pouring over maps. Paper maps have their role, but digital maps have their advantages for Ash as he searches between the contours for what might just be that next 'best trail ever'

Itinerology Film Part 1 The Workspace Photo Sam Needham

Itinerology Film Part 1 The Workspace Photo Sam Needham
The workspace and a blank canvas for Ash Smith

Thanks to Mavic, Bike Magazine, Santa Cruz, SRAM, Deuter and Magic Rock for their supporting roles. And thanks to Ash Smith for having the story to tell.

Filmed and edited: Sam Needham
Featuring: Ash Smith
Narration: Ash Smith

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Keep it up , something about following a new to me trail through the mountains makes me feel like an old soul , thinking , how did it get here ? Who was and when was the last time a human was here ? Like my purpose in life at that moment is to find the end . They usually meet another one , story of my life
  • + 1
 Very inspiring and awesome video and portrait.

