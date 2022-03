The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 1 - It's All Downhill From Here

THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 111 - WELCOME TO THE PINKBIKE WORLD CUP RACING PODCAST

March 23rd, 2022



It's all downhill from here!



Welcome to the Pinkbike Racing Podcast, our new downhill-focused podcast.This year, with the launch of our World Cup Racing Team , we'll be attending all the races we can and we aim to give you a reactive, fast-footed insight into life between the tape, as well as in the pits. The podcast will be featuring me, Henry Quinney, and Mr. Ben Cathro. Ben's not only managing the team but also racing as part of it. As Ben's mechanic, I'll be along for the journey.Over the course of the season, we'll be recording this podcast the day after the race and aim to have it up shortly after. We aim to do it on the road, in Ben's van and give an honest and genuine appraisal of the race. We'll also pull in characters from the circuit to hear their thoughts and feelings on the weekend just past. Yes, it will be relevant to Pinkbike Racing but we also aim to just go where the story takes us, and feature some important and pivotal people that you may be less familiar with.I'm able to attend all these international races because I'll be Ben's mechanic this season. This means that I will have access to all the events, as well as the new tech on hand. We're able to make this possible while also protecting my editorial freedom by me not taking a wage from the team budget. Instead, I'm still part of the Pinkbike tech team, and my expenses to do this are funded by the Pinkbike/Beta/Outside membership model. This also has the added benefit in that we can direct more of the budget to the riders, their wages, and eking out as much performance as possible. If you like this approach and want to hear unfettered opinions from a tech editor on tour, please consider becoming a Beta subscriber We're going to do the first few episodes on our normal Pinkbike Podcast channel as a bit of a preview, but we'll eventually be moving The Pinkbike Racing Podcast over onto its own channel. And full disclosure, at some point we'll reserve the full-length episodes of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast for members. This will help balance the books and lessen the burden of the tech team paying an editor that somehow does evenwork than Levy.