The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 1 - It's All Downhill From Here

Welcome to the Pinkbike Racing Podcast, our new downhill-focused podcast.
This year, with the launch of our World Cup Racing Team
, we'll be attending all the races we can and we aim to give you a reactive, fast-footed insight into life between the tape, as well as in the pits. The podcast will be featuring me, Henry Quinney, and Mr. Ben Cathro. Ben's not only managing the team but also racing as part of it. As Ben's mechanic, I'll be along for the journey.
March 23rd, 2022
It's all downhill from here!
Over the course of the season, we'll be recording this podcast the day after the race and aim to have it up shortly after. We aim to do it on the road, in Ben's van and give an honest and genuine appraisal of the race. We'll also pull in characters from the circuit to hear their thoughts and feelings on the weekend just past. Yes, it will be relevant to Pinkbike Racing but we also aim to just go where the story takes us, and feature some important and pivotal people that you may be less familiar with.
I'm able to attend all these international races because I'll be Ben's mechanic this season. This means that I will have access to all the events, as well as the new tech on hand. We're able to make this possible while also protecting my editorial freedom by me not taking a wage from the team budget. Instead, I'm still part of the Pinkbike tech team, and my expenses to do this are funded by the Pinkbike/Beta/Outside membership model. This also has the added benefit in that we can direct more of the budget to the riders, their wages, and eking out as much performance as possible. If you like this approach and want to hear unfettered opinions from a tech editor on tour, please consider becoming a Beta subscriber
.
We're going to do the first few episodes on our normal Pinkbike Podcast channel as a bit of a preview, but we'll eventually be moving The Pinkbike Racing Podcast over onto its own channel. And full disclosure, at some point we'll reserve the full-length episodes of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast for members. This will help balance the books and lessen the burden of the tech team paying an editor that somehow does even less
work than Levy.
21 Comments
BTW I've actually read a fair bit of beta content using chrome's reader mode to see if it was the editorial gold worth paying for that it was advertised as... It's a hard no. Most of it is useless, unoriginal and not free from advertorials despite being paid.
Shame PB is becoming a repost dump while actual content is beta-only. Because on the rare occasions that original articles do appear here, I think they are miles better than beta.
I would happily pay for bike reviews from Freehub Mag before I paid for reviews from Beta as that guy can actually ride a bike.
Still mad about the trailforks situation tho.
Good luck though. I'm a big Cathro fan and I love this concept (the race team, not the paywall)
"Welcome to It's All Downhill from Here...world cup news...bikes...interesting story...bikes...now it's time for everyone's favorite part of the podcast....Henry's Hallucinations!!"
--Podcast Gold--
See that online corporate BS generator works!
