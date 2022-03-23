close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 1 - It's All Downhill From Here

Mar 23, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Welcome to the Pinkbike Racing Podcast, our new downhill-focused podcast.

This year, with the launch of our World Cup Racing Team, we'll be attending all the races we can and we aim to give you a reactive, fast-footed insight into life between the tape, as well as in the pits. The podcast will be featuring me, Henry Quinney, and Mr. Ben Cathro. Ben's not only managing the team but also racing as part of it. As Ben's mechanic, I'll be along for the journey.





THE PINKBIKE PODCAST // EPISODE 111 - WELCOME TO THE PINKBIKE WORLD CUP RACING PODCAST
March 23rd, 2022

It's all downhill from here!


Over the course of the season, we'll be recording this podcast the day after the race and aim to have it up shortly after. We aim to do it on the road, in Ben's van and give an honest and genuine appraisal of the race. We'll also pull in characters from the circuit to hear their thoughts and feelings on the weekend just past. Yes, it will be relevant to Pinkbike Racing but we also aim to just go where the story takes us, and feature some important and pivotal people that you may be less familiar with.

I'm able to attend all these international races because I'll be Ben's mechanic this season. This means that I will have access to all the events, as well as the new tech on hand. We're able to make this possible while also protecting my editorial freedom by me not taking a wage from the team budget. Instead, I'm still part of the Pinkbike tech team, and my expenses to do this are funded by the Pinkbike/Beta/Outside membership model. This also has the added benefit in that we can direct more of the budget to the riders, their wages, and eking out as much performance as possible. If you like this approach and want to hear unfettered opinions from a tech editor on tour, please consider becoming a Beta subscriber.

We're going to do the first few episodes on our normal Pinkbike Podcast channel as a bit of a preview, but we'll eventually be moving The Pinkbike Racing Podcast over onto its own channel. And full disclosure, at some point we'll reserve the full-length episodes of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast for members. This will help balance the books and lessen the burden of the tech team paying an editor that somehow does even less work than Levy.

Posted In:
Podcasts The Pinkbike Racing Podcast Ben Cathro Henry Quinney


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
65468 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
49106 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
42975 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
42752 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
42357 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
41718 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39381 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38062 views

21 Comments

  • 21 7
 Would be fine if there was an option to pay just for the podcast. Paying for beta, let alone all the other irrelevant outside crap just to listen to this? Lol nope. No matter how good it is.

BTW I've actually read a fair bit of beta content using chrome's reader mode to see if it was the editorial gold worth paying for that it was advertised as... It's a hard no. Most of it is useless, unoriginal and not free from advertorials despite being paid.

Shame PB is becoming a repost dump while actual content is beta-only. Because on the rare occasions that original articles do appear here, I think they are miles better than beta.
  • 6 0
 That could be a good middleground. Get a subscription or pay per article. I think it is fine. It is a free market. Pinkbike gets to name their price, everyone gets to choose whether to take it (and pay) or leave it (and don't pay). I pay for enough paper magazines and books (Cranked and the Misspent Summers stuff) and also paid for Eskapee when they had their Eskapee Collective (which eventually still turned out to be insufficient to keep the site going). I personally don't quite get what BETA could add to what I'm already getting from Cranked and Misspent Summers, so unless they bother to make that clear I'll let this one pass. But of course there will be others who do like this stuff enough to pay for it. All good. And it doesn't really hurt that Pinkbike is making mention of their content, does it? If you set your profile settings properly, you won't see any articles you can't read anyway. If that is what is triggering one, that may be worth looking into.
  • 2 0
 I haven't read any of the Beta stuff cause I don't feel like paying but from the titles it looks like its a lot of garbage takes like "Here's why climbing up fire roads bad" and followed by "Here's why climbing up fire roads good" I really just have no interest in paying to read random hot takes that probably just ramble on and on for the sake of getting people to get all bothered.
  • 1 0
 I came to the conclusion that Beta wasn't worth paying for from the BETA Youtube bike reviews. It's mostly a bunch of people with bad body positioning (slowly) riding a bike and pretending like they're talented enough to actually speak to a bike's capabilities and nuances.

I would happily pay for bike reviews from Freehub Mag before I paid for reviews from Beta as that guy can actually ride a bike.
  • 6 1
 I get the Beta situation is ruffling feathers, but if they are being genuine about the takeover giving them the funding to do stuff like this then I think it might be an overall good thing. I also saw a sale for Beta that was $24 for the year and even as a broke student I thought that was worth it for the Beta content.

Still mad about the trailforks situation tho.
  • 6 1
 With so many great free podcasts and YouTubes out there, including ones that cover the WC, I shall not be paying for this one.

Good luck though. I'm a big Cathro fan and I love this concept (the race team, not the paywall)
  • 5 0
 Cannot wait to hear about the pinkbike team this year. Walk the Talk was brilliant so this will be special
  • 2 0
 Let's just crowdfund some extra $$ for Henry. The caveat is a portion of the proceeds must be spent on shrooms and the ensuing madness must be reported on the next week's podcast.
"Welcome to It's All Downhill from Here...world cup news...bikes...interesting story...bikes...now it's time for everyone's favorite part of the podcast....Henry's Hallucinations!!"
--Podcast Gold--
  • 1 0
 Aaaaand there it is. The first big Pinkbike thing put behind the pay wall. Man, I have little interest in most of the Beta stuff and long form articles, but this is content I do want. I get that it is probably needed, but I would much rather listen to a bunch of ads at this point than fit another subscription into my budget. Bummer.
  • 2 0
 FYI - While I like hearing about PB's editorial processes as a journo myself, I'm not so fussed on knowing about your internal budgeting arrangements.
  • 4 0
 I just think it's important to know that we didn't take from the Pinkbike Racing budget to do this stuff.
  • 1 0
 It felt very relevant to include it given the comment sections of late…
  • 3 3
 Please change the name to the Outside or Beta Racing Team. This puts a real downer on things for me. The erosion of PB free content has begun. We all knew it would happen, doesn't mean we have to like it. In protest I imposes the sanction of no longer read/view/listen to any articles and just go straight to the comment section. #FREETHEPODCAST
  • 5 2
 I’m expecting all the paywall complainers to donate to Wyns privateer fund if ‘they just want to support racing’…
  • 5 4
 Outside: “Appropriately scaling extensive deliverables” through a paywall.

See that online corporate BS generator works!
  • 2 0
 I WAS SO JAZZED TO SEE THIS................enter credit card information.........wellllll shit looks like they got me
  • 1 1
 I'm so tired of clicking on shit just to find out I can listen or read it because of the pay wall. It feels like every article I actually want to read is beta now
  • 2 0
 Que new found glory song
  • 2 0
 Quality podcast title.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010051
Mobile Version of Website