The Pinkbike Racing Podcast: Episode 3 - The Fort William World Cup Post-Race Wrap-Up







THE PINKBIKE RACING PODCAST // EPISODE 3 - FORT WILLIAM WORLD CUP POST-RACE WRAP-UP PODCAST

May 24th, 2022



Henry and Ben Cathro take you behind the scenes at the Fort William World Cup race.



Join Ben Cathro and me on another episode of the Pinkbike Racing Podcast. This week, the team riders took part in a brutally wet Fort William World Cup and came out with some results to make it all worthwhile.This week, we talk about the logistics of running a team, how many parts we go through and why on earth the junior categories aren't televised, and the brooding overall battle between Jordan William and Jackson Goldstone, as well as the results and the riders from the weekend.