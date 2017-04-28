VIDEOS

It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @claudiocaluori


30 Comments

  • + 29
 I think I've given myself carpal tunnel from refreshing my browser waiting for this. So worth it. Welcome back Claudio!!!
  • + 16
 Quote of the day

"Get us some cat food on here, there's a @*$£y on track"
  • + 3
 Poor Claudio........hahaha
  • + 11
 THE WAIT IS OVER. THE SEASON IS HERE. nothing quite like the DH WC.
  • + 7
 Claudio, Tippie and Warner should do the course preview together, commentate and interview all the WC events
  • + 7
 The drought is over. WC season has returned. This will be a good one.
  • + 2
 All that tension and anxiety over the last few weeks had nothing to do with mutually assured destruction - it was just the countdowns to race season... If only Trump, Putin and Kim Jong Un et al watched Claudio's course previews, surely all would be right with the world!
  • + 2
 Having rode this track in moderately damp conditions I can confirm it is totally and utterly insane, you cant see but the rocks are like marble, been twice, not going back, one person to the local hospital each year!
  • + 3
 Been missing his legendary commenting...!
  • + 1
 AAAAAAAAAAAWWWH YISSSSSS!!!!!

Our Lady of Lourdes heard me!
Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin
Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin
  • + 1
 Claudio's Track Preview "sketchy"

Listening to Claudio ride reminds me of how much fun I have when I'm on the edge of my own abilities Smile
  • + 3
 I've almost rolled up my sleeves up for this.
  • + 3
 Claudio and Yoann Barelli would make a sick track preview
  • + 2
 Claudio + Barelli + Gracia!
  • + 3
 lol @ cat food cause there is a pussy on the track
  • + 2
 How we have missed you Claudio
  • + 2
 Best f**king course preview ever Big Grin thanks for making my morning!
  • + 1
 Man Claudio is getting a bit rusty going down these tracks. Commentary is getting even better though.
  • + 1
 Bring cat food as there's is a pussy on track lol Someone been getting commentary tips from rob
  • + 3
 It's been tooo long
  • + 1
 Thank Christ, no more sea otter updates
  • + 2
 Fuuuuuck yeeeeeeah!
  • + 1
 We need more Worldcups!! It's finally started again
  • + 1
 That excitement sound of claudio..YEEEEOOOOWWWHHH
  • + 1
 The hype is real
  • + 1
 good
  • + 1
 :*
  • + 1
 So Goooooooooood
  • + 1
 About time
  • + 1
 Finally!

Post a Comment



