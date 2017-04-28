Pinkbike.com
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
Apr 28, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
/
@claudiocaluori
30 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 29
Deuce-DeuceAndAHalf
(1 hours ago)
I think I've given myself carpal tunnel from refreshing my browser waiting for this. So worth it. Welcome back Claudio!!!
[Reply]
+ 16
LakelandRider
(1 hours ago)
Quote of the day
"Get us some cat food on here, there's a @*$£y on track"
[Reply]
+ 3
loopie
Plus
(57 mins ago)
Poor Claudio........hahaha
[Reply]
+ 11
riish
(1 hours ago)
THE WAIT IS OVER. THE SEASON IS HERE. nothing quite like the DH WC.
[Reply]
+ 7
LucasGauci
(1 hours ago)
Claudio, Tippie and Warner should do the course preview together, commentate and interview all the WC events
[Reply]
+ 7
danspring
(1 hours ago)
The drought is over. WC season has returned. This will be a good one.
[Reply]
+ 2
whistlingcoyote
(29 mins ago)
All that tension and anxiety over the last few weeks had nothing to do with mutually assured destruction - it was just the countdowns to race season... If only Trump, Putin and Kim Jong Un et al watched Claudio's course previews, surely all would be right with the world!
[Reply]
+ 2
usmbc-co-uk
(26 mins ago)
Having rode this track in moderately damp conditions I can confirm it is totally and utterly insane, you cant see but the rocks are like marble, been twice, not going back, one person to the local hospital each year!
[Reply]
+ 3
HansEmil
(1 hours ago)
Been missing his legendary commenting...!
[Reply]
+ 1
liv-shore
(1 hours ago)
AAAAAAAAAAAWWWH YISSSSSS!!!!!
Our Lady of Lourdes heard me!
[Reply]
+ 1
kennyken1015
(41 mins ago)
Claudio's Track Preview "sketchy"
Listening to Claudio ride reminds me of how much fun I have when I'm on the edge of my own abilities
[Reply]
+ 3
kisab
(1 hours ago)
I've almost rolled up my sleeves up for this.
[Reply]
+ 3
toddmurray1
(1 hours ago)
Claudio and Yoann Barelli would make a sick track preview
[Reply]
+ 2
etga6657
(13 mins ago)
Claudio + Barelli + Gracia!
[Reply]
+ 3
poah
(1 hours ago)
lol @ cat food cause there is a pussy on the track
[Reply]
+ 2
Rowlapa1974
(49 mins ago)
How we have missed you Claudio
[Reply]
+ 2
Stahlhaus
(36 mins ago)
Best f**king course preview ever
thanks for making my morning!
[Reply]
+ 1
FurryCrew
(29 mins ago)
Man Claudio is getting a bit rusty going down these tracks. Commentary is getting even better though.
[Reply]
+ 1
mattvanders
(1 hours ago)
Bring cat food as there's is a pussy on track lol Someone been getting commentary tips from rob
[Reply]
+ 3
Cashman39
(1 hours ago)
It's been tooo long
[Reply]
+ 1
wilson360
(12 mins ago)
Thank Christ, no more sea otter updates
[Reply]
+ 2
haroman666
(25 mins ago)
Fuuuuuck yeeeeeeah!
[Reply]
+ 1
bavshredder
(30 mins ago)
We need more Worldcups!! It's finally started again
[Reply]
+ 1
akosituper
(1 hours ago)
That excitement sound of claudio..YEEEEOOOOWWWHHH
[Reply]
+ 1
callumsnookmtb
(8 mins ago)
The hype is real
[Reply]
+ 1
slbike
(24 mins ago)
good
[Reply]
+ 1
jdotr
(1 hours ago)
:*
[Reply]
+ 1
Krismax
(39 mins ago)
So Goooooooooood
[Reply]
+ 1
rrsport
(1 hours ago)
About time
[Reply]
+ 1
Pille123
(54 mins ago)
Finally!
[Reply]
