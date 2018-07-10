Video: The First Race Day - The Privateer Episode 3

Race day is upon us and Adam heads down to the first Canadian Enduro Series race of the year to test himself against the best. His first months of training are being put to the test now, as he sets out to beat the clock.
Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:
Did you miss episode one of The Privateer? Want to know how Adam Price ended up with that list of sponsors and a coach? Check it out here.
Thanks for the motivation.
P.S. @yoannbarelli thank you too. I don't want to be a pro, but understanding that you were working on a physical job with more hours than me and still got great results makes me feel I'm on the right way even more.
So far these videos are great! I can't help but feel a little jealous though...
