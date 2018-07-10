VIDEOS

Video: The First Race Day - The Privateer Episode 3

Jul 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Race day is upon us and Adam heads down to the first Canadian Enduro Series race of the year to test himself against the best. His first months of training are being put to the test now, as he sets out to beat the clock.

You probably won t see this combo of brands on one bike - what do you think of it
One race down...


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


Did you miss episode one of The Privateer? Want to know how Adam Price ended up with that list of sponsors and a coach? Check it out here.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @box-components / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


20 Comments

  • + 14
 Keep up the positive vibes Adam, you're doing awesome! I understand your frustration but try not to take all this too seriously, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity so enjoy every minute of it. Looking forward to the next episode and good luck with the rest of your season.
  • + 7
 These are awesome. I'd love to hear more about the training including diet nutrition, the flexibility work he was doing and actual workout schedules/ Thank s for these Pinkbike!
  • + 6
 Patience Brother! Race speed take's time!
  • + 2
 This series made me pick up my ass and go for a private training sessions to the gym.
Thanks for the motivation.

P.S. @yoannbarelli thank you too. I don't want to be a pro, but understanding that you were working on a physical job with more hours than me and still got great results makes me feel I'm on the right way even more.
  • + 4
 Yoann finished 7th and he's a full-on Pro, so 15th, while not showing progress Y/Y, is a strong result. Loving these posts/updates!
  • + 4
 This is really good content. I hope he finds what he's looking for and hope he is enjoying the moments he's having now. Don't be disappointed with a great effort.
  • + 2
 Completely hooked on this series, keep at it Adam. You have better systems and processes than before, it takes time to get the flywheel turning but consistent inputs make a big difference over time.
  • + 2
 Keep going bro! Fitness is key but progress for me has mostly come from riding with faster riders and effective coaching. Good luck and I hope to see you realize your dreams!
  • + 4
 it's because enduro has more competition every year
  • + 3
 Yes, just what I was going to say. Every year the BC Enduro series is getting more popular, and thus more competitive. I'm sure he's riding faster than previous years, but so is everyone else. Love these episodes, keep it up.
  • + 2
 I get so giddy when these come out, coolest things to watch on Pinkbike. Good luck Adam, chin-up, keep grinding.
  • + 1
 Hey PB, did you want me to leave you my digits for when you're ready for season 2?

So far these videos are great! I can't help but feel a little jealous though...
  • + 2
 Awesome!1 As the frenchy said: Follow your dream!
  • + 2
 To be honest, this Enduro Race looks more like a Freeride race
  • + 1
 Love the Video but the volume of the musik is way to loud.
  • + 2
 Stick with it!
  • - 2
 Many thanks to the privateer's sponsors. (???)
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/news/getting-a-pro-contract-and-new-bike-day-the-privateer-episode-1.html
  • + 1
 Obviously you haven’t watched any of the previous videos.
  • + 1
 privateer doesnt mean without sponsor. it means he has no support of a trade team or a a bike shop or some sort of team, The rider has to do everything himself. It's alot of preasure and alot of dedication to find sponsor, sign up to races, plan the trip and everything. Trade team rider just ride !

