It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length

Oct 14, 2022
by Matt Wragg  
Photo Satchel Cronk
Photo: Satchel Cronk

Words: Matt Wragg
Photos: Satchel Cronk & Tom Richards

As reaches have grown, what we think of as "short" and "long" chainstays needs to start shifting as well.

It is no secret how chainstays affect the handling of a bike. Even a dry, technical document like the UCI technical guidelines states very clearly what a shorter or longer chainstays does. Yet to read the forum discussions and marketing material around them, you could be forgiven for thinking that there is some dark magic going on back there.

bigquotesIf the front or rear center is too short, this will reduce the bicycle’s stability whereas if the front or rear center is too long the bicycle will be less maneuverable.UCI Technical Regulations

As a whole, geometry’s evolution from old school to modern has not been a smooth-flowing process—it comes in drips and drabs. Take reach for an example. Mondraker drew a blueprint for longer reaches more than a decade ago, but it is only recently that we have been able to have intelligent discussions about it. I think Matt Beers’ recent editorial represents a growing understanding that reach isn’t some magic number for brands to compete over, but an actual functional part of bike fit and performance.

To understand the question around chainstays, you first need to fully understand what has happened to reach, and to a lesser extent, headangles. Yes, wheelbases got longer, but by how much? It is hard to find old reach values, if for no better reason than it was not a common metric on geomerty charts a decade ago. But there’s one bike I know, so I’ll use it as a benchmark: the original Ibis Ripley. Yes, it was launched in 2013, but Ibis were conservative even back then. The large had a 406mm reach and Mike Levy liked to tell everyone that all bikes should be like the Ripley. Today, the current large Ripley has a 475mm reach—a growth of more than 60mm—which is still on the conservative end of the scale compared to some brands.

Ibis Ripley. 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards
The current Ibis Ripley AF is a lot longer than its predecessors. Photo: Tom Richards.

Indirectly, this goes a long way in explaining the industry’s fixation on short chainstays. If your reach was 406mm, the diameter of a 29-inch wheel prohibits getting your chainstays short enough to even match the reach. With a bike this short, every millimeter shorter probably felt better, and this is how dogma emerges. Unsurprisingly if you add 6 centimeters to the front center of a bike, the overall balance dramatically changes. Balance is the keyword in that sentence—I believe the next big step for progress is starting to have sensible discussions around chainstay length and to stop using descriptors like “nimble”, “playful” or “snappy” around them.

I’m 1.75m/5’9” – an average-sized human, more or less. Last summer I was on a 29er with 465mm reach, 64-degree head angle, and 435mm chainstays. Coming off a few years of almost exclusively running longer-chainstayed bikes, the first thing I noticed was the weight distribution. Initially, it manifested as less weight on the rear axle, so less traction.

Photo Satchel Cronk
Specialized Stumpjumpers have two chainstay lengths, one for sizes S1-S4, and a longer set for sizes S5 and S6. Photo: Satchel Cronk

The first consequence of me trying to mitigate this was to hang off the back of the bike to keep the rear wheel traction at the level I was used to from my other bikes. Soon I began to realize that this tactic was compromising my riding because I couldn’t be off the back and put enough weight on the front end at the same time, so the bike started to understeer. Realizing this, I turned a few dials and had a little chat with myself about riding properly.

Pushing my weight forward brought the steering back under control, but there was a compromise again. With my weigh forward, there now was not enough weight on the rear wheel. I could feel it in every corner, I had to delay my exit just a little longer to let the back of the bike compose itself. If I tried to be aggressive and exit early, the rear would oversteer and break away. With the rear slightly unweighted like this, I was not getting enough feedback and it felt like it was going away from me without warning. Waiting like that in every corner felt like I was losing so much speed.

Maybe this oversteer is what people mean by “playful” chainstays? Certainly, it makes intellectual sense – less weight on the rear axle will make it easier to pull after you, although I am not convinced there is a benefit there.

In the past I had another bike that was doing something similar. It was a 29er with a 450mm reach, 66 degree headangle and 435mm chainstays. I noticed the front-to-rear imbalance, although since it was a shorter travel bike I noticed it more on the climbs when the rear would slip away from me under power. On that slightly smaller bike, I could solve the issue by adding 10psi to the fork and going from a 50mm to a 40mm stem. This shifted my weight backward and I felt much more centered on the bike and the bike stopped slipping out.

2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude
A flip chip on the Rocky Mountain Altitude allows for 10mm of chainstay length adjustment.

On the bike last summer, though, I was out of options. Maybe I could have found a 180mm fork, or tried a 32mm stem instead of a 40mm, but both of those came with downsides that did not appeal to me. Looking back, I wonder if dropping from a 30mm to a 20mm rise bar might have helped. Maybe there was more I could have done with the suspension? At the end of the day, my feeling is that if you have to go to those lengths to feel balanced, then there is a fundamental flaw with the bike’s geometry - a balanced bike should be able to accommodate a wide range of settings.

Photo Satchel Cronk
The Forbidden Dreadnought chainstay length ranges from 422mm to a whopping 464mm across its four sizes. Photo: Satchel Cronk

After years of experimenting, I now have a preferred minimum chainstay length – 440mm for a 460mm-ish reach bike, although I also have a 450mm chainstayed bike, and that feels even better. The longer stays seem to flex a little more, so the feel at the rear of the bike is superb. I cannot find a downside to running chainstays at that length, in fact, I feel longer chainstays help me be more playful with my riding as I feel centered and balanced on the bike. Talking to a few people about my ideas, I have yet to find someone who has offered me a coherent performance argument for shorter stays - I'd love to hear one.

Maybe what we need is a recalibration of perceptions? A few years ago 420mm was a short chainstay. Today it is 430mm, why couldn’t it be 440mm tomorrow? More interestingly, people like Seb Stott are starting to ask questions about what happens if we go even longer.

Implicit in all this is the idea of proportional chainstays. If there is a relationship between reach, head angle, and chainstay length, it follows that if you change one you will need to change the others. In the absence of a golden rule for proportion, how are bike companies going to make bikes that give a similar riding sensation at their smallest and largest sizes? Some brands do proportional sizing that addresses this by changing rear-centers along with reach, but most still don’t, and none offer a choice of chainstay lengths. Will the industry as a whole see the importance of balancing bikes, or will the sole chainstay model most brands have continue to prevail?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Opinion Forbidden Ibis Specialized Evergreen


32 Comments

  • 13 1
 is it time to just go and ride your bike?
  • 1 0
 Only if you have a BMX background
  • 13 2
 I think chainstay girth needs to be considered as well.
  • 5 2
 Some claim that it’s even more important
  • 3 2
 chainstay motion is critical
  • 1 1
 nah it's the motion that counts
  • 1 0
 i think most will agree its not the size its what you do with it
  • 1 0
 @Mntneer: I believe how you use your chainstay is most important.
  • 9 3
 What makes people continue to think that “balance” means chain stay and reach should be equal? They are not equivalent measurements—- reach doesn’t measure to either wheel axle. It’s like if I want my car to measure the same dimension from gas pedal to rear wheel and gas pedal to front bumper.

And how is it physically possible that hopping on a shorter chain stay bike “manifested itself as less weight on the rear wheel”?

**Disclaimer— long-standing short CS advocate here, though presently less dogmatic than I used to be.
  • 5 0
 While we are at it, how about we put a little more emphasis on overall effective top tube length, you know, the measurement that dictates how much your lower back does or does not want to explode when you're seated climbing (75% of the time of a bike ride).
  • 5 0
 "Maybe this oversteer is what people mean by “playful” chainstays?"

I think most people think of shorter chainstays as being more playful because shorter chainstays typically make manuals and bunnyhops easier. The front end is typically easier to lift, so for most that equates to being able to play around a bit more on the trail.

Having had a quick play on bikes with longer stays, they definitely feel like more work to manual or pop over little kickers and jumps. I know someone who switched to a high pivot bike with a decent amount of rear centre growth through the travel, and they ended up getting rid of it because further into the travel as the rear centre extended it made popping the front up on awkward/techy lines harder than they liked.
  • 4 0
 This is a bit curious. You report shorter chainstays causing less weight on the rear axle, when really, keeping all else the same, shorter chainstays will increase the weight on the rear axle due to its short lever arm. You also report the solution might be increasing fork travel or decreasing fork sag, both of which would increase the imbalance of a long front/short rear center setup (by stretching the front center). I think some more analysis might be required here…
  • 2 0
 As you've said, suspension setup/platform plays a big role in this and also Long Stays, especially alloy flex alot.

Im a firm believer in fully adjustable bikes, why cant i have a 435 or so CS for my locals and then adjust to 450 for the park etc? does this compromise sales?
  • 1 0
 I've been curious about this for a while. If you don't change the linkage in any way, but make the chainstays 15mm longer you would change the leverage rate of the suspension and should have a little more travel - right? Would it be much of a change in travel?
  • 1 0
 @czyk123: You're correct. It should change a whole mess of stuff. I don't know how drastically though, or if it would manifest as a big enough change to be noticeable to the operator.
  • 1 0
 @czyk123: Yes, Wheel leverage plays a huge part - the rocky above is a good example, If you found a good suspension setup but then change to long setting the bike suddenly feels like your running 40% sag instead of the 25% before hand.(those are a bit dramatic but you can definitely tell its not feeling the same

Theres many that disagree which is fine, They just dont understand how suspension works lol
  • 4 0
 Why would a shorter chainstay equal less weight on the rear axle? My head is just seeing this as the reverse. Perhaps that's why I dropped out of engineering 15 years ago.
  • 4 0
 You know, I misread the title to "Its Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas about Chastity Length."
  • 1 0
 Interesting discussion. I've looked at Antidote bikes' generally longer chainstays with interest; 450mm on their trail and enduro bikes. I'd assumed it was a design compromise to accommodate their suspension design (shock behind seat tube), but this discussion of a bike's balance does make the lengths seem sensible. Their Woodsprite seems to be an ideal bike to take on this, but it's relative newness means there's few detailed ride reports out there. C'mon PB i'm sure you guys can get one for a field test.
  • 1 0
 Here is a thought, different people want different things out of their bikes. I am glad we live in an era where there is a bike out there for basically everyone. I, for one, still love a short chain stay bike and am happy there are some companies out there still doing it.
  • 1 0
 Banshee seems to be the only company that has it figured out. Most of you are on a bike with reach that's too long and chainstays that are too short. There's a reason all the top enduro racers are on bikes that Pinkbike would call too small.
  • 1 0
 "I’m 1.75m/5’9” – an average-sized human, more or less. Last summer I was on a 29er with 465mm reach, 64-degree head angle, and 435mm chainstays. Coming off a few years of almost exclusively running longer-chainstayed bikes, the first thing I noticed was the weight distribution. Initially, it manifested as less weight on the rear axle, so less traction."

Can you explain how shorter chainstays result in LESS weight on the rear axle? This doesn't make any sense to me. The closer your center of mass is applied to an axle (the closer your bottom bracket is to the front or rear) the more weight, and therefore traction will be applied.

The reason people like longer CS bikes is because it applies more weight to the front wheel via the feet.
  • 3 0
 According to Evil short chainstays are the only way to have fun on a bike.
  • 3 0
 Wow the UCI really gets it. Such technical prowess!
  • 1 0
 @mattwragg Slight exaggeration here - "The Forbidden Dreadnought ranges from 422mm to a whopping 546mm across its four sizes". XL tops out at 464mm
  • 2 0
 Chris Porter has entered the chat
  • 2 0
 "More shorter, more funner. More longer, more faster."
  • 1 0
 If you make the chainstays longer (and the rest stays the same), you put more weight on the front, not less...
  • 4 3
 Pick a chainstay length and be a dick about it
  • 1 0
 "Its time...". It was time 4 years ago Razz
  • 1 0
 I feel like we need a pinkbike grim donut inspired bmx bike
  • 1 1
 Pick a chainstay lenght and be a d..





