It's Zwift Season - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Nov 24, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
It's snowy up where I live and that means time to start riding the indoor trainer. My dog watches me pedaling in place, sweating and going nowhere. I can't help but imagine that he is wondering why we don't just go outside. Between you and me, the truth is that Monty's wee legs are too short to get through the deep snow.

Maybe I could get him a treadmill so he could chase me just like on the trails?

Or, maybe there will be a Dog Zwift update soon?

And then, to be fair, my weird blind cat, who will sit in a box for hours staring straight ahead, will need a Zwift version too.


  • 1 0
 Seriously, I have had more than a few clients that have trained their dog to run on a treadmill. Once you get them over the fear(treats usually do the trick esp. with Corgi's) of WTF is that?- some of them can pull it off. Can pick up a used treadmill for less than the price of some new cranks. Indoor or outdoor, used or new, Monty don't care. Keep those honey badger nails trimmed thoughSmile
  • 1 0
 @tajlucas maybe it’s time Fairdale put together a fat bike for you to get some outdoor riding in when the snow is on the ground. I can’t do the trainer thing, just gotta get outside!
  • 1 0
 So true...Fairdale would make a wicked Fatbike!
  • 1 0
 "my weird blind cat" and "staring straight ahead" in the same sentence Big Grin

