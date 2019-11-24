It's Zwift Season - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

It's snowy up where I live and that means time to start riding the indoor trainer. My dog watches me pedaling in place, sweating and going nowhere. I can't help but imagine that he is wondering why we don't just go outside. Between you and me, the truth is that Monty's wee legs are too short to get through the deep snow.
Maybe I could get him a treadmill so he could chase me just like on the trails?
Or, maybe there will be a Dog Zwift update soon?
And then, to be fair, my weird blind cat, who will sit in a box for hours staring straight ahead, will need a Zwift version too.
4 Comments
Post a Comment