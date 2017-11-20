iXS Downhill Cup & Specialized Rookies Cup 2018

iXS European Downhill Cup

iXS European Downhill Cup



13.04.-15.04.18 iXS EDC 1 Maribor (Slovenia)

15.06.-17.06.18 iXS EDC 2 Kranjska Gora (Slovenia)

29.06.-01.07.18 iXS EDC 3 Abetone (Italy)

20.07.-22.07.18 iXS EDC 4 Spicak (Czech Republic)

31.08.-02.09.18 iXS EDC 5 Brandnertal (Austria)



Finally it is here: the race calendar of the iXS Downhill Cup Series and the Specialized Rookies Cup 2018! There are 20 different races on the agenda this upcoming season and with the dates, we also introduce a huge change in the iXS Downhill Cup’s structure!Is it November already? You know what that means, right? It is time to announce the dates for the upcoming iXS Downhill season. So grab a pen and save the dates! This season, we have 20 races in 6 countries in store for you. Last season 2.512 athletes from 41 different nations competed 6.352 times in our races. Alone in the Rookies Cup, there were 905 talented riders, 200(!) of them in the youngest categories. Let the numbers speak for themselves: this is how popular the iXS Cup has become!The iXS European Downhill Cup enters its eleventh season as a premium series and the new season brings some changes to the agenda. Out of the five races, only two hosts from last year’s cup will be also on the 2018 agenda. The first race will take us to one of the most popular tracks in the world: Maribor will open the season in April only one week before the first race of the World Cup in Losinj. So chances are that some of the Downhill World Elite will attend in Maribor as well. Two months later, the EDC takes us to Slovenia again for round two in Kranjska Gora. The third round will be hosted by EDC newcomer Abetone in Italy, before it heads to Spicak in late July which already awaits the riders with the brand new track. Last but not least, the final round of the EDC invites all riders to Brandnertal.