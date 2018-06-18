VIDEOS

Video: iXS European Cup Round 2 Highlights

Jun 17, 2018
by Racement  
iXS Ruff Style #2 Kranjska Gora - Video

by Racement
Views: 480    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Check out the RAW video highlights of the second iXS Cup round in Slovenia.

  • + 1
 Same weekend as crankworx? Nice timing

