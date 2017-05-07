iXS European Downhill Cup 1, Day 3 – Results

May 7, 2017 at 8:40
May 7, 2017
by Racement  
 
Jure Zabjek confirmed his early season form with an emphatic win over Slawomir Lukasik and Matt Walker. Eleonora Farina was the fastest woman today in Kranjska Gora earning her 1st European Cup downhill win.



Download Results: http://www.ixsdownhillcup.com/media/26880.pdf

2017 iXS Sponsors

MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement
