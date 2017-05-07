Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
iXS European Downhill Cup 1, Day 3 – Results
May 7, 2017 at 8:40
May 7, 2017
by
Racement
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jure Zabjek confirmed his early season form with an emphatic win over Slawomir Lukasik and Matt Walker. Eleonora Farina was the fastest woman today in Kranjska Gora earning her 1st European Cup downhill win.
Download Results:
http://www.ixsdownhillcup.com/media/26880.pdf
MENTIONS:
@iXSsports
/
@Racement
Tweet
Must Read This Week
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
86091 views
Pole Evolink 140 - Review
81526 views
Does Boost Spacing Really Make a Stronger Wheel?
65064 views
2017 Lourdes DH World Cup - Team Videos
64732 views
Intend Suspension – Bike Festival Riva, 2017
60109 views
The Commencal Furious is Here
50694 views
WynTV: Lourdes DH World Cup Finals Chat
49771 views
Dynaplug's Clever Tire Repair and Inflation Tool - Review
47032 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023713
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment