IXS Parts Ways with Commencal Muc-Off Team After 4 Year Partnership

After a successful 4 year partnership with @commencal_mucoff, we are riding separate ways. The future burns bright for this crew and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to sponsor a team with true grit and passion for a sport we are equally addicted to. Their dedication and relentless ambition can be seen in the amount of wins they took home, which doesn’t even take into consideration the countless number of podiums that these savages swept over the course of our partnership.



2 World Cup Overall (@myriam_nicole 2017 & @amaurypierron4 2018 )



1 World Champion (@myriam_nicole 2019)



2 Junior World Cup Overall (@thibautdaprela 2018 & 2019)



2 Team World Cup Overall (2018 & 2019)



-



6 Elite Men World Cup Wins

4 Elite Women World Cup Wins

10 Junior Men World Cup Wins



No doubt as a brand and team, we feel that the last 4 years have been the strongest to date and together we were able to create quite a buzz in a noisy industry. We wish @commencal_mucoff the best of luck and hope that they are considering adding more shelf space for the medals and trophies they'll be claiming in the years to come. — IXS Sports