IXS Parts Ways with Commencal Muc-Off Team After 4 Year Partnership

Dec 2, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Myriam Nicole checking out the deteriorating track in hopes to find ways to further improve her time over the rest of the women s field.


After a four year partnership that saw Commencal Muc-Off team riders win 10 World Cups, 2 World Cup overalls, and a World Championship among other accolades, IXS announced on Instagram today that their partnership with the team has come to an end.

We don't know who the team's new race gear and protection sponsor is, although the team did comment "Nope" in response to a fan's query about whether it was Ride 100% on their Instagram post.


bigquotesAfter a successful 4 year partnership with @commencal_mucoff, we are riding separate ways. The future burns bright for this crew and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to sponsor a team with true grit and passion for a sport we are equally addicted to. Their dedication and relentless ambition can be seen in the amount of wins they took home, which doesn’t even take into consideration the countless number of podiums that these savages swept over the course of our partnership.

2 World Cup Overall (@myriam_nicole 2017 & @amaurypierron4 2018 )

1 World Champion (@myriam_nicole 2019)

2 Junior World Cup Overall (@thibautdaprela 2018 & 2019)

2 Team World Cup Overall (2018 & 2019)

-

6 Elite Men World Cup Wins
4 Elite Women World Cup Wins
10 Junior Men World Cup Wins

No doubt as a brand and team, we feel that the last 4 years have been the strongest to date and together we were able to create quite a buzz in a noisy industry. We wish @commencal_mucoff the best of luck and hope that they are considering adding more shelf space for the medals and trophies they'll be claiming in the years to come.IXS Sports




6 Comments

  • 12 0
 Might be that they see next year to be a virtual season, so for gear and protection, the team may be better off with Avast or McAfee
  • 3 0
 and if they use Huawei 5G to connect to racing, they won't be allowed to race at Fort William & Snowshoe
  • 4 0
 If McAfee sponsored a MTB team, John would hook them up with ALL the drugs.
  • 1 0
 @joshroppo: Holy hell that doc about him was unreal.
  • 3 0
 troy lee maybe
  • 2 0
 The IXS-sive rumors continue.............

