iXS Release New Xult DH Helmet

Swiss clothing and protection brand iXS release a new full face helmet - the Xult DH.
Although it shares a name with a helmet you may be familiar with, the Xult DH is a redesigned and different helmet. The new helmet has a slightly different and more angular design and new protection technology.
The helmet is available in black, lagoon and red, which is in keeping with the wider iXS apparel range.
The helmet uses fiber reinforced polymer, which is claimed to be an environmentally friendly alternative to carbon and requires less material to make the outer shell. Because of this, a medium helmet can come in under 1KG.
The helmet uses iXS’s X-Rail and X-Matter protection technologies. This is where inserts are positioned across major impact zones between the EPS and outer shell. These inserts are designed to deform on softer impacts and stiffen on harder impacts, a similar technology that is seen in other forms of protection such as knee pads. IXS claim the technology enables the helmet to absorb impacts and promote multi-directional movement in the event of a crash.
Venting runs through the protective foam layer there is a goggle-gripper on the rear of the helmet.
The helmet has what IXS' calls "Integrated Vortex Ventilation" channels to try and create airflow within the helmet. The channels run through the EPS foam with exhaust vents to keep air running through the helmet.
The helmet uses a double-d closure system and a silicone strap to keep goggles in place and secure. The helmet also comes with washable padding and an adjustable visor. Price: 299 Euro.
