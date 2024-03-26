iXS Releases New Trigger X Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: iXS

NO COMPROMISES ON VENTILATION AND PROTECTION

Thanks to the Slap Guards, which are in-molded to the helmet shell, the Trigger X offers an extra portion of protection for your head.

THE iXS TRIGGER X IN DETAIL

More information about the Trigger X, go and check the iXS Website.

The Trigger X was developed for all riders who want more protection from their open-face helmet without having to go straight for a full-face. The Trigger X offers comprehensive head protection, similar to a full-face helmet, but without the chin guard.The new Trigger X, which is standardized according to EN1078:2012+A1 (Europe) & CPSC (USA), is pulled deep into the back of the head. Its slap guards, which are firmly attached to the helmet structure through an in-mold process, protect the ear area without restricting hearing for wind and/or riding noise.Speaking of the Slap Guards, they have a slight flex and are pre-shaped so that the Trigger X sits close to the head and does not look unnecessarily bulky. This gives the helmet a slim silhouette. Nevertheless, the helmet is very easy to put on.To keep your head cool, the new Trigger X has a sophisticated architecture of external and internal ventilation channels. And that big grin? It’s always visible thanks to the open helmet construction in the field of view. Speaking of visibility: the visor is adjustable and, above the lower "default" position, also works explicitly with goggles pushed up. Their strap is prevented from slipping by a rubber pad on the back of the helmet.The question of whether to go with a half-shell or full-face helmet often depends on the type of going uphill: for lift or shuttle accessed riding, a full-face helmet is typically used. It provides complete head protection, but is heavier and generally less ventilated. Those who pedal their way up to the trailhead often opt for a much lighter and more ventilated half-shell helmet. However, it's a fact that everyone always pushes to their individual limits on the descents. The risk of crashing is always part of the game, especially on well-known, frequently ridden home trails. Or when pushed while riding in a group of friends.Streamlined open-face helmet with full protection- Mips brain protection system- SLAPGUARDS™ extended side protection with tapered fit for increased security- "Open-ear” design SLAPGUARDS™ which doesn't hinder hearing and reduces heat-build up.- Inmould technology, external and internal ventilation channels- Adjustable, goggle compatible visor- Dial adjuster with precision interlocking- ErgoFit Ultra system for horizontal and vertical adjustment- Double-Inmould, 360° Inmould shell- Adjustable straps- Magnetic closure- EN1078:2012+A1, CPSC, KC- Price: €239; $249; CF249The new iXS Trigger X helmet will be available at your local bike shop within the next view weeks. Keep your ears peeled!