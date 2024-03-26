iXS Releases New Trigger X Helmet

Mar 26, 2024
by iXS  

PRESS RELEASE: iXS

NO COMPROMISES ON VENTILATION AND PROTECTION

The Trigger X was developed for all riders who want more protection from their open-face helmet without having to go straight for a full-face. The Trigger X offers comprehensive head protection, similar to a full-face helmet, but without the chin guard.

The new Trigger X, which is standardized according to EN1078:2012+A1 (Europe) & CPSC (USA), is pulled deep into the back of the head. Its slap guards, which are firmly attached to the helmet structure through an in-mold process, protect the ear area without restricting hearing for wind and/or riding noise.

photo

Speaking of the Slap Guards, they have a slight flex and are pre-shaped so that the Trigger X sits close to the head and does not look unnecessarily bulky. This gives the helmet a slim silhouette. Nevertheless, the helmet is very easy to put on.

To keep your head cool, the new Trigger X has a sophisticated architecture of external and internal ventilation channels. And that big grin? It’s always visible thanks to the open helmet construction in the field of view. Speaking of visibility: the visor is adjustable and, above the lower "default" position, also works explicitly with goggles pushed up. Their strap is prevented from slipping by a rubber pad on the back of the helmet.

photo

bigquotesThanks to the Slap Guards, which are in-molded to the helmet shell, the Trigger X offers an extra portion of protection for your head.

The question of whether to go with a half-shell or full-face helmet often depends on the type of going uphill: for lift or shuttle accessed riding, a full-face helmet is typically used. It provides complete head protection, but is heavier and generally less ventilated. Those who pedal their way up to the trailhead often opt for a much lighter and more ventilated half-shell helmet. However, it's a fact that everyone always pushes to their individual limits on the descents. The risk of crashing is always part of the game, especially on well-known, frequently ridden home trails. Or when pushed while riding in a group of friends.

photo

photo
photo

photo

THE iXS TRIGGER X IN DETAIL
Streamlined open-face helmet with full protection

- Mips brain protection system
- SLAPGUARDS™ extended side protection with tapered fit for increased security
- "Open-ear” design SLAPGUARDS™ which doesn't hinder hearing and reduces heat-build up.
- Inmould technology, external and internal ventilation channels
- Adjustable, goggle compatible visor
- Dial adjuster with precision interlocking
- ErgoFit Ultra system for horizontal and vertical adjustment
- Double-Inmould, 360° Inmould shell
- Adjustable straps
- Magnetic closure
- EN1078:2012+A1, CPSC, KC
- Price: €239; $249; CF249


photo

photo
photo

The new iXS Trigger X helmet will be available at your local bike shop within the next view weeks. Keep your ears peeled!

More information about the Trigger X, go and check the iXS Website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets IXS


Author Info:
ixsmtb avatar

Member since Mar 23, 2011
19 articles
Report
