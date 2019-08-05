Photo Epic: Rookies World Championships 2019

Rookies world champs - that's what it was all about this weekend at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Hundreds of the youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial World Champs title. After some heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday track conditions were crucial but turned out just perfect for race day. The new sections were fresh and loamy, the bikepark bits hard-packed and dusty.
One of the many outstanding rides came from France and Till Alran. The French youngster, already supported by Commencal, smashed it and looked like a future champ in the making. Just like Alran the Portuguese Nuno Zarte Reis is riding Commencal bikes and was in Serfaus for the threepeat. The lats two years Nuno dominated the Boys U17 category with some heavy hitters. With Jackson Goldstone joining this category for the first time these two were battling the whole weekend. Tiny margins made up for a great show and the winners were crowned: Jackson Goldstone/CAN, Izabela Yankova/BUL, Mike Huter/SUI, Vanesa Petrovska/SVK, Till Alran/FRA and Rosa Zierl/AUT.
