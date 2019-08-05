Photo Epic: Rookies World Championships 2019

Weather wasn't the best over the last couple of days but the clouds disappeared just in time

Out of the gate the track starts like a big pump track before it goes into the steep woods

Fresh loamy sections

The kids love the sport and their idols

A new section to previous years made things exciting for the riders

Flowy switch backs for days

Thomas Shakespeare racing the Boys U17

Greasy

Not as bad as the Black Snake in VDS but Serfaus has some tech roots for sure

It's always great to see Santiago Fidalgo shredding

When your name is Loic you surely can go fast. Loic Martin

The course was demanding but still had some good flow

David Cvinger from the Czech Republic

The open bits dried up really fast and on race day the dust was back

These kids are second to none, pushing just as hard as the big guys

Rosa Zierl

Podium Girls U13 with Anouk Reiner, Rosa Zierl and Maxima Jaax

Serfaus Fiss Ladis has one of the best bikeparks in Austria and some sweet views as well

Tom Westgate dropping into a new section just before a handful of fun switch backs

Till Alran's riding style was so impressive over the weekend. No wonder he won the Boys U13

Podium Boys U13 with Tom Westgate, Till Alran and George Madley

Marie Aichner from Italy

Melina Bast comes from a racing family and will surely be one to look for in the future

Vanessa Petrovska won the Girls U15

Henri Kiefer was one of the main favorites for the win but Mike Huter was just a little faster

Mike Huter made it work when it counted the most. He won the Boys U15

Podium Boys U15 with Henri Kiefer, Mike Huter and Andrea Bonanomi

Phoebe Gale from the UK raced her bike into 3rd place

Izabela Yankova with a big moment in her final run but still managed to take the win

Podium Girls U17 with Anastasia Thiele, Izabela Yankova and Phoebe Gale

The atmosphere was great and everybody enjoyed to see the kids pushing hard

Robin Novotny had to do a rerun due to a red flag

Luis Kiefer of the Sram Young Guns Racing team had to settle for 14th in the big final

Ike Klaassen looked stylish as ever but couldn't quite match the pace of the top riders and finished in 7th

The local boy Niklas Sterer missed the box by just 0.068s

Loic Martin pushing towards the finish arena, just to take a great third place

Pau Menoyo was on a good run but slammed the rocks a little too hard towards the bottom and destroyed his podium hopes

Nuno Zarte Reis rips

Times were tight between Goldstone and Nuno Reis. In the end, Jackson took the win by just 0.9s

Gold medal goes to one stoked kid from Canada: Jackson Goldstone

Podium Boys U17 with Nuno Reis, Jackson Goldstone and Loic Martin

Jackson Goldstone

Rookies world champs - that's what it was all about this weekend at the IXS Int. Rookies Championships in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Hundreds of the youngest racers from all over the world came to the Austrian mountains to race against each other and to fight for the unofficial World Champs title. After some heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Friday track conditions were crucial but turned out just perfect for race day. The new sections were fresh and loamy, the bikepark bits hard-packed and dusty.One of the many outstanding rides came from France and Till Alran. The French youngster, already supported by Commencal, smashed it and looked like a future champ in the making. Just like Alran the Portuguese Nuno Zarte Reis is riding Commencal bikes and was in Serfaus for the threepeat. The lats two years Nuno dominated the Boys U17 category with some heavy hitters. With Jackson Goldstone joining this category for the first time these two were battling the whole weekend. Tiny margins made up for a great show and the winners were crowned: Jackson Goldstone/CAN, Izabela Yankova/BUL, Mike Huter/SUI, Vanesa Petrovska/SVK, Till Alran/FRA and Rosa Zierl/AUT.