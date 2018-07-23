Pinkbike.com
Video: Ruff Style Raw - iXS European DH Cup 4, Spicak
Jul 23, 2018
by
Racement
Here you go with the RAW Video Highlights of the fourth iXS Cup round in Spicak which was a wild one!
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
iXS Ruff Style EDC #4 Spicak
by
Racement
Views: 374
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Score
Time
+ 1
nug12182
(14 mins ago)
It really sucks that Snowshoes race only posts the winning results and nothing else.Good job IXS on the coverage.
[Reply]
