RACING

Video: Ruff Style Raw - iXS European DH Cup 4, Spicak

Jul 23, 2018
by Racement  
Here you go with the RAW Video Highlights of the fourth iXS Cup round in Spicak which was a wild one!

iXS Ruff Style EDC #4 Spicak

by Racement
1 Comment

  • + 1
 It really sucks that Snowshoes race only posts the winning results and nothing else.Good job IXS on the coverage.

