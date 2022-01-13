close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Izabela Yankova Riding for Specialized in 2022

Jan 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Izabella Yankova shutting down the junior womens show just one more time this time with 5 seconds to spare.

Izabela Yankova has revealed that she will be racing on Specialized bikes for the 2022 season.

In our Getting to Know interview Izabela said that she will be taking on the 2022 DH World Cup season onboard a Specialized Demo. 2021 saw Izabela take on her first year of Juniors on a Trek Session where she won four races, including the rainbow stripes at the Val di Sole World Championships. Izabela tied with Jackson Goldstone as the riders with the most World Cup and World Champs wins in 2021.

Izabela told Pinkbike: "I had the biggest chance in my career to join a new program of my most favorite bike brand Specialized. I'm just extremely happy, lucky and grateful to be supported by these amazing brands and people on a different level."

For those watching social media like a hawk over the race rumours season you may have already seen a clue as to what Izabela is riding in 2022.

Izabela has said that she can't share more details just yet but you can find out more about her in our Getting to Know interview.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Izabela Yankova #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
80868 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
74145 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
54002 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
44697 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
43265 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
40912 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
34283 views
Video: 32 Bikes Bottomed Out In Ultra Slo Motion (1000 FPS)
32233 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Congrats Izabela! Looking forward to watching your career.
  • 3 0
 Good luck, I liked her interview, just so positive.
  • 1 0
 Is there not a single photo of her without a mask ?
  • 2 0
 She's not wearing a mask in the first photo of her on her bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008419
Mobile Version of Website