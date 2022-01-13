Izabela Yankova Riding for Specialized in 2022

Izabela Yankova has revealed that she will be racing on Specialized bikes for the 2022 season.
In our Getting to Know
interview Izabela said that she will be taking on the 2022 DH World Cup season onboard a Specialized Demo. 2021 saw Izabela take on her first year of Juniors on a Trek Session where she won four races, including the rainbow stripes at the Val di Sole World Championships. Izabela tied with Jackson Goldstone as the riders with the most World Cup and World Champs wins
in 2021.
Izabela told Pinkbike: "I had the biggest chance in my career to join a new program of my most favorite bike brand Specialized. I'm just extremely happy, lucky and grateful to be supported by these amazing brands and people on a different level."
For those watching social media like a hawk over the race rumours season you may have already seen a clue
as to what Izabela is riding in 2022.
Izabela has said that she can't share more details just yet but you can find out more about her in our Getting to Know
interview.
