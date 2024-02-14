Jack Menzies Officially Confirms That He Has Signed with Canyon

While we saw Jack Menzies' name on the Canyon Collective Factory Enduro Team roster when the UCI unveiled the 2024 Team List
and reported it in our 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
article, we hadn't yet received confirmation from Canyon or Menzies.
Today, the 22-year-old Canadian has confirmed the news and posted a photo of himself with his new rig and team kit.
|The secret is out! I'm so stoked to be racing for the Canyon Collective Factory enduro team this year! To be on a team that has deep roots in racing and experience performing at the highest level is mind blowing. After throwing a leg over the new race steed the Strive is like saddling up a rocket. Not only is the bike fast, having fellow Canadian @jessemelamed as a teammate who has the knowledge and experience of raw speed and doing what it takes to win races, I hope to learn as much as I can. 2024 here we come! Mega hyped to be back working with some of my favourite brands.—Jack Menzies
Menzies was on Polygon Factory Racing last year where his top result was an impressive 6th place in Leogang in his second year in the Elite category. He finished 12th in Val di Fassa the following weekend.
He will be racing for the Canyon Collective Factory Enduro Team on the Enduro World Cup circuit alongside fellow Canadian Jesse Melamed and Alexandre Cure. Manuel Borges, Gloria Scarsi, and Fabien Barel are listed as riding the eMTB World Cups for the team. The team is managed by Tara Lazarski.