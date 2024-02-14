Jack Menzies Officially Confirms That He Has Signed with Canyon

The secret is out! I'm so stoked to be racing for the Canyon Collective Factory enduro team this year! To be on a team that has deep roots in racing and experience performing at the highest level is mind blowing. After throwing a leg over the new race steed the Strive is like saddling up a rocket. Not only is the bike fast, having fellow Canadian @jessemelamed as a teammate who has the knowledge and experience of raw speed and doing what it takes to win races, I hope to learn as much as I can. 2024 here we come! Mega hyped to be back working with some of my favourite brands. — Jack Menzies