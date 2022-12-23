Jack Menzies Signs with Polygon Bikes

Press Release: Polygon

I'm super pumped to sign with the Polygon Factory Racing Team and excited to get the 2023 season underway! After a successful first year in elite coming into year two with the support that Polygon delivers it is only the beginning! — Jack Menzies

We are thrilled to have Jack join our Polygon Factory Racing Team. After a successful first year, we are super-excited about building on our success in the second year. — Serena Lisney - International Brand Manager

Young gun Jack Menzies has rapidly been making a name for himself on the EWS circuit. Only his first year as a professional racer, and already a regular top-ten finisher - we could not be prouder and more honored to have Jack join our Polygon Factory Racing Team.The 21-year old Enduro racer from Squamish, Canada is seriously skilled and has a long list of credentials. Starting out in BMX racing as a youngster, Jack’s trajectory progressed through the ranks of Juniors to U21s, where he won an EWS round, and then on to Elites in 2022.Jack Menzies will be joining team members Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard and Brady Stone - who yielded great results from the past season. Josh Morris, our mechanic for 2022 will be continuing on for 2023. A team manager and a second mechanic will also be joining the team to make the transition smooth.Looking to build on the success of the team in 2023, Polygon will be partnering with top sports management company, 23 Degrees. Founded by Martin Whiteley, 23 Degrees has a stellar reputation for managing some of the world’s greatest mountain bike athletes and teams.We can’t wait to see how the boys go in the first couple of rounds in Australia as the series graduates to full UCI World Cup status.Jack Menzies - 16thMatt Stuttard - 22ndBrady Stone - 34thDan Wolfe - 66thWhistler - 9thBurke - 9thPetzen-Jamnica - 11th