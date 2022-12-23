Jack Menzies Signs with Polygon Bikes

Dec 23, 2022
by Polygon Bikes  

Press Release: Polygon

Young gun Jack Menzies has rapidly been making a name for himself on the EWS circuit. Only his first year as a professional racer, and already a regular top-ten finisher - we could not be prouder and more honored to have Jack join our Polygon Factory Racing Team.

The 21-year old Enduro racer from Squamish, Canada is seriously skilled and has a long list of credentials. Starting out in BMX racing as a youngster, Jack’s trajectory progressed through the ranks of Juniors to U21s, where he won an EWS round, and then on to Elites in 2022.

bigquotesI'm super pumped to sign with the Polygon Factory Racing Team and excited to get the 2023 season underway! After a successful first year in elite coming into year two with the support that Polygon delivers it is only the beginning!Jack Menzies

Jack Menzies will be joining team members Dan Wolfe, Matt Stuttard and Brady Stone - who yielded great results from the past season. Josh Morris, our mechanic for 2022 will be continuing on for 2023. A team manager and a second mechanic will also be joining the team to make the transition smooth.

bigquotesWe are thrilled to have Jack join our Polygon Factory Racing Team. After a successful first year, we are super-excited about building on our success in the second year.Serena Lisney - International Brand Manager

Looking to build on the success of the team in 2023, Polygon will be partnering with top sports management company, 23 Degrees. Founded by Martin Whiteley, 23 Degrees has a stellar reputation for managing some of the world’s greatest mountain bike athletes and teams.

We can’t wait to see how the boys go in the first couple of rounds in Australia as the series graduates to full UCI World Cup status.


2022 Overall EWS Men’s Results
Jack Menzies - 16th
Matt Stuttard - 22nd
Brady Stone - 34th
Dan Wolfe - 66th

Jack Menzies 2022 EWS Top Results
Whistler - 9th
Burke - 9th
Petzen-Jamnica - 11th

Jack Menzies
Polygon Factory Racing

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Racing Rumours Polygon Jack Menzies


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jack Moir is Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV
53267 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
50651 views
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
41275 views
What to Carry to Fix Most Things On Your Bike in the Smallest Toolkit Possible
38559 views
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Matt Beer
35880 views
Are Elite Athletes At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems & Premature Death?
32664 views
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees
32556 views
First Look: Scott Release Latest Generation of Scale RC Hardtail
30831 views

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 Not gonna say it... Not gonna say it. BMX background.
  • 2 0
 I dunno if EWS tracks this, but he must have been the fastest first year Elites rider? Some great results - congrats Jack!
  • 1 0
 after exactly one fire road climb on that 39 lb monstrosity, his legs might come close to dangerholm territory





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039612
Mobile Version of Website