Jack Moir Breaks Collarbone During Training Ride

The YT Mob has shared the news today that earlier this month, Jack Moir broke his collarbone during a training ride at home in Australia. This puts Jack out of the upcoming Enduro World Champs and remainder of the season.
|Devastated to be missing the first Enduro World Champs after breaking my collarbone. I’m currently at home having some time off, resting and recovering after a hard year. Hopefully you’ll see me back on the bike in 6 weeks, starting the rebuild for next season. Thanks to all my sponsors and fans for the ongoing support.—Jack Moir
It's been a rollercoaster of a season for Moir, sitting out the first round
in Finale Ligure with a wash out in practice that impacted his grip strength, before taking the win
at the last round in Aletsch Arena, Switzerland. It was the 2021 Enduro World Series overall winner's first win in nearly two years.
|YT Industries is committed to support him throughout this period until he is fully recovered, and we can’t wait to welcome Jack back to his winning ways next season.—YT Industries
We wish Moir all the best with recovery and can't wait to see him back up to full speed next season.