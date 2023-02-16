Jack Moir Breaks Hand During Training Ride

Feb 16, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

Jack Moir's season is off to a rough start after an encounter with a tree broke his hand and sent him in for surgery. According to Jack, he should be cleared to ride one week before the Enduro World Cup in Maydena, which takes place on March 25th, although that's a pretty tight turnaround. Those first two races could be rough, but one of the benefits of the big gap in races this year is that Jack will have two months between Tasmania round and Finale Ligure stop to recover.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jack Moir


16 Comments

  • 10 0
 yo jack, just switch back to dh, plenty time to heal till 1st wc
  • 1 0
 I wonder if after this, he will start running handguards/counter punch/other stuff to limit the chances of a re-injury in the future?

I know they're not popular and "look goofy", but almost the exact same thing happened to Jessie Melamed a few years ago (broke hand in a race, and now seems to perpetually ride with handguards).

With all the talk of EWS trails being tighter/narrower, I wouldn't be surprised if he ran something like that, at least for a while.
  • 3 0
 I've done this and that's why I have these on my bike now
www.loamlab.bike/products/counterpunch
  • 1 0
 That’s a cool product. I’ve smashed my hand only once in the last five years but I’m sure I was close to breaking or crushing bones and it hurt like balls.
  • 3 0
 Dude, not again a pre-season injury, that sucks! Heal up fast
  • 2 0
 Ouss ouss’d has entered my lexicon. Thanks Moi Moi!

Australians, amirite?!?!?
  • 1 1
 As sad as this is to see, im surprised theres nothing about the new shock on his bike. Its like a rockshox equivalent of the Fox x2. would be cool to see a bigger DH air shock from rockshox
  • 3 0
 m.pinkbike.com/news/spotted-a-new-rockshox-vivid-air-shock.html
  • 3 1
 Looks like a broken moitacarpal.
  • 1 0
 Huge bummer, gutted for moi moi!
  • 1 0
 Thats a cool x-ray. So much detail. Heal up Jack.
  • 1 0
 The YT curse
  • 2 0
 where's that doublecrown guy when you need him. clearly Moir being smote by god for riding a bike that pushes a satanist baphomet worshipping agenda.
  • 1 0
 @mca896: now all we need is a catholic bike brand that has little kids as a pit crew...
  • 1 0
 Bummmer boiiiiii!!!
  • 1 0
 Steveooooo!





