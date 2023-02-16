Jack Moir Breaks Hand During Training Ride

Jack Moir's season is off to a rough start after an encounter with a tree broke his hand and sent him in for surgery. According to Jack, he should be cleared to ride one week before the Enduro World Cup in Maydena, which takes place on March 25th, although that's a pretty tight turnaround. Those first two races could be rough, but one of the benefits of the big gap in races this year is that Jack will have two months between Tasmania round and Finale Ligure stop to recover.