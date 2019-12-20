Jack Moir Confirms Departure from Intense Factory Racing

After an offseason of rumour and speculation, Jack Moir has confirmed he will no longer be racing with the Intense Factory Racing team.
Jack joined the team five years ago at its inception and, despite his well-documented collar bone injury struggles
, earned the team's first-ever podium finish at Fort William in 2017 and has been a consistent top 10 World Cup racer.
Jack remained on the team when Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally replaced Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison at the start of this season but has now confirmed he will be moving on to a new venture for 2020 and beyond.
|Sad times saying goodbye to the Intense Cycles family. After an insane 5 years. Thanks for everything Jenn Gabrielli and Jeff Steber.—Jack Moir
There's no official confirmation on where Jack is headed to next. We'll update you with more information as we get it.
