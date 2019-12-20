Jack Moir Confirms Departure from Intense Factory Racing

Dec 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
10th place for this dust specialist should help cut that plate number down to size. Jack Moir is back folks...

After an offseason of rumour and speculation, Jack Moir has confirmed he will no longer be racing with the Intense Factory Racing team.

Jack joined the team five years ago at its inception and, despite his well-documented collar bone injury struggles, earned the team's first-ever podium finish at Fort William in 2017 and has been a consistent top 10 World Cup racer.

Jack remained on the team when Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally replaced Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison at the start of this season but has now confirmed he will be moving on to a new venture for 2020 and beyond.

bigquotesSad times saying goodbye to the Intense Cycles family. After an insane 5 years. Thanks for everything Jenn Gabrielli and Jeff Steber.Jack Moir

There's no official confirmation on where Jack is headed to next. We'll update you with more information as we get it.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Intense Jack Moir


9 Comments

  • 5 0
 Silly season is definitely in full swing today!
  • 2 0
 The last news news day before contracts end on January 1st, expect an avalanche of them today!
  • 3 0
 Such a legend! I'm sure he'll secure a spot on a good team. Maybe Scott with Dean again?
  • 3 0
 No 'thank-you' to Aaron Gwinn? mmmmh....
  • 1 0
 don't read into it too much haha.
  • 1 0
 Wasn’t Shaun Palmer going to be super active with the race team? What happened with that?
  • 1 0
 Not from the good old us of a...
  • 1 0
 Even Jack Moir can’t get good customer service out of Intense.
  • 1 0
 This is GIANT news Wink

