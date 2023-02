Press Release: FOX

Fox Racing is proud to welcome Jack Moir to the team for 2023 and beyond. The likable Aussie and 2021 Enduro World Series Champ will be protected this 2023 season in Fox Helmets and Guards. It will surely be an exciting year for Moir after joining the newly reformed YT Mob and entering the first year of Enduro racing as part of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. And, what better way to announce than with a ⚡️Metal Monday⚡️Photos: Rick Schubert