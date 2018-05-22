Jack Moir Out With Broken Collarbone

According to Jack Moir's Instagram, he suffered a broken collarbone and won't be racing at the Fort William World Cup in two weeks time.
|Fort Bill was a special one for me last year. Devastated i’m going to miss it this year, due to a broken collarbone, AGAIN. Disappointed, but ready for the challenge. Feeling so fit, and good on the bike at the moment, and 8 weeks off isn’t going to change that. Thankyou @intensefactoryracing for having my back through the ups and downs.—Jack Moir
We're gutted for Jack and hope he heals up soon. There'll be more news as we get it.
