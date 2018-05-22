INDUSTRY INSIDER

Jack Moir Out With Broken Collarbone

May 22, 2018
by Alex Evans  
According to Jack Moir's Instagram, he suffered a broken collarbone and won't be racing at the Fort William World Cup in two weeks time.

bigquotesFort Bill was a special one for me last year. Devastated i’m going to miss it this year, due to a broken collarbone, AGAIN. Disappointed, but ready for the challenge. Feeling so fit, and good on the bike at the moment, and 8 weeks off isn’t going to change that. Thankyou @intensefactoryracing for having my back through the ups and downs.Jack Moir

Jack Moir broken collar bone

We're gutted for Jack and hope he heals up soon. There'll be more news as we get it.

MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa


11 Comments

  • + 2
 Damn I hate it when riders get injured. Nothing like everyone firing on all cylinders at the races. Heal up Jacky boy!
  • + 2
 Gutted! One of my favourite riders on the WC circuit, Hope for a speedy return!
  • + 2
 Definitely not Yeeaahhhhhh...
  • + 1
 I made his yeahhh! couple of times while reading this post lol
  • + 1
 Injuries are especially bad at the beginning of the season. Heal up quick!
  • + 1
 I am going miss his Wynn TV interview this round Frown
  • + 1
 *Changes Downhill Fantasy league line-up*
  • + 1
 f*ck that shit man, 4th, 5th time ? f*ckin cursed. not fair.
  • + 1
 Naahhhhhh
  • + 1
 Healing vibes !
  • + 1
 bummer...

