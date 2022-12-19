Jack Moir Looks to be Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV for 2023

Dec 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The Canyon CLLCTV seems to have let slip that Jack Moir will be leaving the team as it releases a 'Best Of Metal Monday' to mark his departure.

bigquotesWhat an epic ride: it's been an awesome 3 years with @jackmoir_ aka Moi Moi. Massive thanks to 'Kev' for so many amazing memories, epic race wins, and face-melting Metal Mondays. As a little tribute, here's one last Metal Monday from us. Best of luck for your future, Jack! Canyon Bicycles

While there seems to be no official confirmation from Jack yet, we will keep you updated with more news about Jack's departure as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Jack Moir


52 Comments

  • 29 0
 Most entertaining guy on EWS. They blew it. After watching, they blew that edit too.
  • 29 3
 such a shame to see a Young Talent moving on.
  • 24 2
 Pivot team would be cool.
  • 1 0
 Agreed!
  • 12 0
 Pivot couldn't afford Jack, unfortunately.
  • 1 0
 that's the rumour
  • 3 3
 @bikerbarrett: He'll be on YT. 99% sure.
  • 11 0
 Would like to read Moir about which team he signs with
  • 2 9
flag Muscovir (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 He's going to YT.
  • 6 0
 @Muscovir Then in two years YT will dissolve their whole program and fire everyone and then decide to fire it back up again two months later but with a whole different team.
  • 11 2
 Can I buy a vowel?
  • 6 0
 Sorry, all sold out.
  • 6 1
 Video is not best of Metal Monday... it's just race footage with weird dubstep screamo
  • 3 1
 I don't like it but what to do. Their decision.
If in fact Jack goes to YT then I have concerns about whether this bike and team will give him as much of a chance to fight for the title as Canyon.
Moi moi tv is unlikely to disappear but will rather look different.
Jessie Melamed is also now riding a gravel/road brand other than Rocky Mountain, did I see correctly?
But, but. Remy Mettailer also had one day such a thank you for two years of cooperation with Propain. And not long after that or even the next day he was saying that he would ride for Propain for another two years.
So maybe a similar situation is preparing with Jack Wink I hope
  • 2 0
 LOL Landyathchtz aren't about to step into the EWS game...or ERD whatever they call it now.
  • 1 1
 @map-guy: Jesse Melamed does downhill longboarding now?
  • 7 1
 Jck Mr lvs cnyn cllctv
  • 5 0
 Jack, Jessie, and Remy to Mongoose!!
  • 6 1
 YT
  • 5 0
 Jack does Canyon Gap.
  • 1 0
 Jerry get ipad
  • 1 0
 The only question is whether his current mechanic follows to YT also, they seemed to work pretty well together last season. Seeing as Ben has previously wrenched for YT, I would say it is quite likely.
  • 3 0
 Makes sense w rumors of Jesse joining the team.
  • 2 6
flag Alberto94 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Jesse is moving to Canyon, 100% sure. Screenshot this.
  • 2 0
 I hope its for a better deal than he was on and he’s not being pushed if Jessie is turning up
  • 1 0
 Where's Jack going to sign? Find out on Pinkbike Free Agent Frenzy hosted by @mikelevy
  • 1 4
 rumour was pivot
  • 10 0
 MTB definitely needs a televised New Years Day draft. All the team moves happen live in one televised bonanza. And yes, a tuxed up @mikelevy is definitely the host.
  • 1 0
 @slow-cal: YES!
  • 1 0
 Moi Moi is a superstar. Stoked to see him move on to greener pastures. Can't wait to find out where he lands.
  • 1 0
 He is my son and I’s fave rider in the EWS now The Sam Hill looks to have parked it.
I hope he gets pai-i-i-i-id at his new gig.
  • 2 0
 Someone better give this nutter a ride, He’s keeping racing fun!
  • 2 0
 Wherever Jack ends up I'll be tuning in on moi moi tv
  • 2 0
 Seem reach on new Strive was too long
  • 1 1
 I know athletes wanna get paid, but I wish that some big names in the sport just went with a more boutique brand to give some of the smaller companies more exposure.
  • 2 1
 He was wearing Dharco gloves on one of his recent vids. Commencal maybe?
  • 4 0
 ...or pinkbike racing haha
  • 1 0
 He removed cedric from his vlog intro the other week...
  • 1 0
 I think you mean Fabien from Canyon.....
  • 1 0
 Prbbly trd f wrtng ths wy nd lkng fr vwls
  • 1 0
 Jack is the only relevant rider on the EWS, everyone else is melatonin.
  • 1 0
 Go Jack...good luck
  • 1 0
 Nukeproof
  • 1 2
 I'm calling a move to Cannondale.........................
  • 1 2
 I will throw out GT as a possibility.
Below threshold threads are hidden





