Jack Moir Looks to be Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV for 2023

The Canyon CLLCTV seems to have let slip that Jack Moir will be leaving the team as it releases a 'Best Of Metal Monday' to mark his departure.
|What an epic ride: it's been an awesome 3 years with @jackmoir_ aka Moi Moi. Massive thanks to 'Kev' for so many amazing memories, epic race wins, and face-melting Metal Mondays. As a little tribute, here's one last Metal Monday from us. Best of luck for your future, Jack!— Canyon Bicycles
While there seems to be no official confirmation from Jack yet, we will keep you updated with more news about Jack's departure as we get it.
If in fact Jack goes to YT then I have concerns about whether this bike and team will give him as much of a chance to fight for the title as Canyon.
Moi moi tv is unlikely to disappear but will rather look different.
Jessie Melamed is also now riding a gravel/road brand other than Rocky Mountain, did I see correctly?
But, but. Remy Mettailer also had one day such a thank you for two years of cooperation with Propain. And not long after that or even the next day he was saying that he would ride for Propain for another two years.
So maybe a similar situation is preparing with Jack I hope
I hope he gets pai-i-i-i-id at his new gig.
INB4 any opinions regarding geometry. This is just an observation based on the fact that he's 6'1" and riding a size small.
Rides a large spectral.
At 6'1" he may race a bike with 475mm of reach because any larger would be invonvenient on tight switchbacks in the French alps. But his personal trail bike which he rides at home for fun has 510mm of reach.
Having talked setup with him personally at a Canyon press event, he's very much a proponent of long reach and tall stack.