Jack Moir Looks to be Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV for 2023

What an epic ride: it's been an awesome 3 years with @jackmoir_ aka Moi Moi. Massive thanks to 'Kev' for so many amazing memories, epic race wins, and face-melting Metal Mondays. As a little tribute, here's one last Metal Monday from us. Best of luck for your future, Jack! — Canyon Bicycles

The Canyon CLLCTV seems to have let slip that Jack Moir will be leaving the team as it releases a 'Best Of Metal Monday' to mark his departure.While there seems to be no official confirmation from Jack yet, we will keep you updated with more news about Jack's departure as we get it.