Jack Moir Picks Up Monster Energy Sponsorship

Oct 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Jack Moir was hungry for the win today but couldn t quite much the front running pace and slipped back to 4th.

Jack Moir has earned a Monster Energy helmet sponsorship following his season-long battle with Richie Rude for the EWS overall title. Jack announced the sponsorship on Friday night and raced at the EWS this weekend in his new helmet that had been painted the night before and driven up by Image Design Customs.

Moir is the third mountain biker to join the Monster Energy team in 2021 after Marine Cabirou and Camille Balanche also picked up green-striped helmets earlier this year. Moir becomes the third full-time enduro athlete to earn a Monster sponsorship alongside fellow Australians Jared Graves and Sam Hill.

Jack said, “I’m pumped to be riding for Monster! It’s always been a dream growing up to be repping a Monster lid at the races. They are always supporting such sick video projects outside of racing as well so I can’t wait to get something going on the content side of things.”

Now that the EWS season is officially over, what’s next for Moir? “Normally I would go home and go camping and surfing all off-season. But I’m going to have to get my shoulder fixed as soon as I’m out of quarantine. So probably a lot of chilling and rehab!”

27 Comments

  • 60 0
 Does he listen to Limp Bizkit and puddle of Mudd though? Does he punch drywall? Does he have a lifted black dodge ram 3500? Sounds like a poser kyle to me.
  • 4 0
 Can’t upvote this enough
  • 3 2
 #commentgold
  • 3 0
 Is his pee orange? Does he get kidney stones? Nah? Sounds like a poser to me too.
  • 2 0
 Also should be riding in white brim sunglasses not goggles. Here in Alberta we have true Kyles.
  • 11 1
 I'd buy Monster and Red Bull if they sold the cans they give to athletes, that is without their drink inside
  • 7 0
 But will you drink it?
  • 1 0
 i called it in the photo epic
  • 6 1
 As long as it's not in anyone else's water bottle...
  • 1 0
 They've got sealed cans pre-filled with water for athletes to drink, just like Redbull. No real athlete wants that shit in their system.
  • 2 0
 Always the most mixed feelings with these. I hate energy drinks and their problematic use and blatant false advertising- especially with children and youth who are most vulnerable to the influence of role models or sponsored athletes. The drinks are horrible- huge links to increased anxiety concerns, sleep problems, diabetes and the list goes on (yes I am aware of some studies that show in some athletic settings there is some benefit... however this is not really how they are generally used is it?). However, I also love seeing athletes like Jack and Camille receive support and funding for all the damn work they have done. All of the athletes picked up by Monster are so deserving of support for their contributions to the sport and achievements. So Kudos to Monster for providing that support but I wish their was more accountability for making billions off something so problematic with little conscience about it... blah blah blah no one was forced to drink it, free agency, screw the nanny state... but still... in the work I do in mental health with kids the corner of the impact of these products I see is bleak.
  • 2 0
 Great to see more support for him! For some reason I thought he had monster sponsorship already. Although he might have been using a black helmet with green details by choice I guess?
  • 3 0
 I'm pretty sure he is the fourth because Thibault Dapréla picked up a helmet as well.
  • 3 0
 Hustle hard. Jack is just trying to make that money.
  • 3 1
 Second only to a Marlboro sponsorship in terms of adverse public health impact, congrats!!
  • 3 0
 Just need Tim Hortons on board now for the full "Levy Pro Deal"
  • 2 0
 The new millennium version of cigarette sponsorship in sport. Great news for Jack all the same, but bad news for our kids!
  • 1 0
 People are quick to point out how bad energy drink consumption is, but having a few beers post ride is celebrated. Thankfully alcohol is good for you though.
  • 1 0
 The snippet from his VLOG eating cereal with Monster was hilarious. www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtwuQtlzsaE
  • 3 1
 Drink Water
