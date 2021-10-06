Jack Moir Picks Up Monster Energy Sponsorship

Jack Moir has earned a Monster Energy helmet sponsorship following his season-long battle with Richie Rude for the EWS overall title. Jack announced the sponsorship on Friday night and raced at the EWS this weekend in his new helmet that had been painted the night before and driven up by Image Design Customs.
Moir is the third mountain biker to join the Monster Energy team in 2021 after Marine Cabirou
and Camille Balanche
also picked up green-striped helmets earlier this year. Moir becomes the third full-time enduro athlete to earn a Monster sponsorship alongside fellow Australians Jared Graves and Sam Hill.
Jack said, “I’m pumped to be riding for Monster! It’s always been a dream growing up to be repping a Monster lid at the races. They are always supporting such sick video projects outside of racing as well so I can’t wait to get something going on the content side of things.”
Now that the EWS season is officially over, what’s next for Moir? “Normally I would go home and go camping and surfing all off-season. But I’m going to have to get my shoulder fixed as soon as I’m out of quarantine. So probably a lot of chilling and rehab!”
