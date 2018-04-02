VIDEOS

Jack Moir Surfs, Rides Moto & Pushes His Trail Bike to the Limit in the Off-Season - Video

Apr 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Intense goes beyond the bike with Intense Factory Racing rider Jack Moir and finds out how he spends his time off the race track.


MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa


Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
113152 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
68579 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
66670 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
59843 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
53835 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
43786 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
43612 views
Martin Maes Out of EWS Colombia With Shoulder Injury
40810 views

41 Comments

  • + 77
 Yeaaah
  • + 10
 yyeaaahh
  • + 5
 yeah
  • - 10
flag endlessblockades (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 “3 in the pink - 1 in the stink”

-Wyn Masters

U know what I’m talking about
  • + 7
 Yeahhhhh...
  • + 4
 Yeahhhhh........... can someone please upload this to youtube, b/c vimeo isn't working.
  • + 7
 YAAAAAAAAAA
  • - 9
flag endlessblockades (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 What does he mean?

Dunno....Downvote.

puritans
  • + 6
 Yeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaa
  • + 26
 Such a cool style to watch. We need more jack noir edits.
  • + 4
 Love the way he drifts and takes corners, his line through that rock garden was pretty sweet too.
  • + 6
 He is in my fantasy.... team....
  • + 9
 His style reminds me of Peaty,BIG MAN style!Lovin' it.Best of luck in 2018 on the WC Jack.
  • + 7
 Such a sick rider to watch
  • + 4
 Being an Old ex dirt track racer, I loved the drifts at the beginning of the video. Love watching Jack ride, fast and with Style..
  • + 4
 i just realized that I Love Jack Moir. wicked contender for the world cups too boot, rooting for you homie!
  • + 3
 Nothing beats the aussie lifestyle. Beautiful beaches and amazing forests.
  • + 9
 Yes, Kiwi lifestyle beats it, have you not been ????
  • + 8
 I live in Melbourne and it SUCKS. Most liveable city in the world . . . flat, and on a bay so you can't even surf.... NZ for the Wyn
  • + 3
 @Waldon83: but you have penguins, that creepy luna park face and some sweet places to gamble
  • + 1
 @Waldon83: Melbourne does not equal Australia.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: Show me the part about where I said Melbourne is Australia, because I can't find it.
I'm clearly stating that Melbourne, is not only a major city of Australia, but rated the most liveable city in the world a few times over, and it's ordinary for long decent's and surfing.
  • + 2
 @Waldon83: out of interest where's best city in Oz for MTB? Not that I'm in a position to emigrate or anything
  • + 2
 @fingerbangextreme: Now days, Tasmania is probably one of the better places for biking, plus, it's close to NZ to go for a ride there too!

I can't speak for up north in Queensland or New South Wales, but in Victoria, the best region is our Alpine area, as it has a lot of options within 1-2 hours radius - Bright, Mt Beauty, Falls Creek, Mt Buller, Beechworth, Yakandandah.... Dean Lucas's stomping ground.


Also, your name..... exceptional
  • - 1
 He said nothing beats the Aussie lifestyle and you replied that Melbourne sucks and therefore NZ is better. Cognitive dissonance in a nutshell. Straya kicks arse. Try living in England dude.
  • + 3
 @fingerbangextreme: Id say Canberra to be honest.
  • + 1
 @fingerbangextreme: Tasmania if you only want to ride. If you want to live and work and support a family, then you can't go past Canberra.
  • + 3
 @fingerbangextreme: Adelaide certainly produced some rather world class riders!
  • + 1
 Wondering since he rides a 29er DH rig will they be coming out with a 29er Tracer or will they keep the Carbine for the longer travel 29er category?
  • + 2
 Idk how this guy doesnt podium more often, he seems to be constantly pushing whatever bike he’s on to it’s limits
  • + 3
 He will Smile
  • + 3
 Cool video. This guy kicks ass. Good luck this season jack!!!
  • + 2
 Moto skills transfer easily to mtb. Fast Moto racer = shredder on a mtb.
  • + 1
 Love his style! Looks like he rips on a surfboard too!
  • + 1
 Is Jack Moir the first mountain biker who isn't a kook on the board??
  • + 2
 greasy!
  • + 1
 This guy knows how to live life
  • + 1
 So good!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036118
Mobile Version of Website