VIDEOS
Jack Moir Surfs, Rides Moto & Pushes His Trail Bike to the Limit in the Off-Season - Video
Apr 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Intense goes beyond the bike with Intense Factory Racing rider Jack Moir and finds out how he spends his time off the race track.
MENTIONS:
@intensecyclesusa
41 Comments
+ 77
Floppi
(2 days ago)
Yeaaah
[Reply]
+ 10
sask250
(2 days ago)
yyeaaahh
[Reply]
+ 5
chyu
(2 days ago)
yeah
[Reply]
- 10
endlessblockades
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
“3 in the pink - 1 in the stink”
-Wyn Masters
U know what I’m talking about
[Reply]
+ 7
AlexS1
(2 days ago)
Yeahhhhh...
[Reply]
+ 4
abzillah
(2 days ago)
Yeahhhhh........... can someone please upload this to youtube, b/c vimeo isn't working.
[Reply]
+ 7
adrennan
(2 days ago)
YAAAAAAAAAA
[Reply]
- 9
endlessblockades
(1 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
What does he mean?
Dunno....Downvote.
puritans
[Reply]
+ 6
hellhound089
(1 days ago)
Yeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaa
[Reply]
+ 26
benji46
(2 days ago)
Such a cool style to watch. We need more jack noir edits.
[Reply]
+ 4
LoganKM1982
(1 days ago)
Love the way he drifts and takes corners, his line through that rock garden was pretty sweet too.
[Reply]
+ 6
russthedog
(1 days ago)
He is in my fantasy.... team....
[Reply]
+ 9
rideonjon
(2 days ago)
His style reminds me of Peaty,BIG MAN style!Lovin' it.Best of luck in 2018 on the WC Jack.
[Reply]
+ 7
squiffybiker
(2 days ago)
Such a sick rider to watch
[Reply]
+ 4
Hammer48
(2 days ago)
Being an Old ex dirt track racer, I loved the drifts at the beginning of the video. Love watching Jack ride, fast and with Style..
[Reply]
+ 4
loam33
(2 days ago)
i just realized that I Love Jack Moir. wicked contender for the world cups too boot, rooting for you homie!
[Reply]
+ 3
ib6ub9
(2 days ago)
Nothing beats the aussie lifestyle. Beautiful beaches and amazing forests.
[Reply]
+ 9
glenno
(2 days ago)
Yes, Kiwi lifestyle beats it, have you not been ????
[Reply]
+ 8
Waldon83
(2 days ago)
I live in Melbourne and it SUCKS. Most liveable city in the world . . . flat, and on a bay so you can't even surf.... NZ for the Wyn
[Reply]
+ 3
makripper
(1 days ago)
@Waldon83
: but you have penguins, that creepy luna park face and some sweet places to gamble
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(1 days ago)
@Waldon83
: Melbourne does not equal Australia.
[Reply]
+ 2
Waldon83
(1 days ago)
@BenPea
: Show me the part about where I said Melbourne is Australia, because I can't find it.
I'm clearly stating that Melbourne, is not only a major city of Australia, but rated the most liveable city in the world a few times over, and it's ordinary for long decent's and surfing.
[Reply]
+ 2
fingerbangextreme
(1 days ago)
@Waldon83
: out of interest where's best city in Oz for MTB? Not that I'm in a position to emigrate or anything
[Reply]
+ 2
Waldon83
(1 days ago)
@fingerbangextreme
: Now days, Tasmania is probably one of the better places for biking, plus, it's close to NZ to go for a ride there too!
I can't speak for up north in Queensland or New South Wales, but in Victoria, the best region is our Alpine area, as it has a lot of options within 1-2 hours radius - Bright, Mt Beauty, Falls Creek, Mt Buller, Beechworth, Yakandandah.... Dean Lucas's stomping ground.
Also, your name..... exceptional
[Reply]
- 1
BenPea
(1 days ago)
He said nothing beats the Aussie lifestyle and you replied that Melbourne sucks and therefore NZ is better. Cognitive dissonance in a nutshell. Straya kicks arse. Try living in England dude.
[Reply]
+ 3
th00mus
(1 days ago)
@fingerbangextreme
: Id say Canberra to be honest.
[Reply]
+ 1
iamamodel
(1 days ago)
@fingerbangextreme
: Tasmania if you only want to ride. If you want to live and work and support a family, then you can't go past Canberra.
[Reply]
+ 3
hifiandmtb
(1 days ago)
@fingerbangextreme
: Adelaide certainly produced some rather world class riders!
[Reply]
+ 1
nlibot33
(1 days ago)
Wondering since he rides a 29er DH rig will they be coming out with a 29er Tracer or will they keep the Carbine for the longer travel 29er category?
[Reply]
+ 2
sosburn
(2 days ago)
Idk how this guy doesnt podium more often, he seems to be constantly pushing whatever bike he’s on to it’s limits
[Reply]
+ 3
ajayflex
(2 days ago)
He will
[Reply]
+ 3
donpinpon29
(2 days ago)
Cool video. This guy kicks ass. Good luck this season jack!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Wfo35
(2 days ago)
Moto skills transfer easily to mtb. Fast Moto racer = shredder on a mtb.
[Reply]
+ 1
DutchmanPhotos
(1 days ago)
Love his style! Looks like he rips on a surfboard too!
[Reply]
+ 1
BobLogiii
(18 hours ago)
Is Jack Moir the first mountain biker who isn't a kook on the board??
[Reply]
+ 2
sisky
(2 days ago)
greasy!
[Reply]
+ 1
lewispea
(2 days ago)
This guy knows how to live life
[Reply]
+ 1
scruzman
(2 days ago)
So good!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 11
SithBike
(2 days ago)
He could have rode his trail bike everywhere he rode his dh rig in that video. And that is still not even close to pushing the limits of a carbon fiber trail bike.
[Reply]
+ 3
purplegorillaz
(2 days ago)
Don't care, it was rad.
[Reply]
+ 0
gramboh
(1 days ago)
loooool, you want to ride a trail bike as fast/big/aggressive in that terrain as the video bud?
[Reply]
