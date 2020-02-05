Jack Moir Switches to Enduro Full Time & Will Race for Canyon in 2020

Feb 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

After the UCI let slip the news that Jack Moir would be racing for Canyon in 2020 last Friday, we've today had the news that Jack will be switching codes to Enduro full time too.

Jack has dipped his toes into enduro before and hasn't dropped out of the top ten in the three races he competed in, including a career-best sixth place in Rotorua in 2017. Moir makes the switch to enduro after racing for five years for the Intense Factory Racing team and he fills the shoes of Florian Nicolai, who moved from Canyon to Trek earlier this off season.
Jack's EWS Results

La Thuile, EWS Round 4 2016: 8th
Rotorua, EWS Round 1 2017: 6th
Tasmania, EWS Round 2 2017: 10th


bigquotesI’m really pumped to be joining the Canyon crew. Both the enduro and downhill teams are really successful, and that gives me great confidence in the bikes and equipment I’ll be using, and the people I will be working alongside.Jack Moir

bigquotesI am super happy to see Jack is joining our enduro setup. Pro DH racers have always performed highly in enduro, even if physically he will have to adapt a lot to the sport. I have no doubt that his interest in racing and performing will push him to dig into the finest details of enduro racing tacticsFabien Barel

Canyon also confirmed that Jack will be looking to race some downhill World Cups if his schedule allows, however enduro will be his main priority.


Press Release:Canyon

There aren’t many people out there who can say they’ve survived a shark attack – and who also happen to be one of the world’s best downhill mountain bikers. Well, that’s exactly how Australian rider ‘Shark Attack Jack’ Moir got his nickname: and we’re delighted to announce that this unique talent has joined the Canyon to race enduro from 2020 onwards.

Crankworx Downhill World Tour 2016 winner Jack Moir will be competing in the Enduro World Series (EWS) alongside two other Canyon stars, Dimitri Tordo and Ines Thoma. For 2020, his goal is a clear one: to win the EWS outright. Furthermore, if his racing schedule allows, Jack will also race in selected Downhill World Cup events in the upcoming season. His bikes of choice for this year’s campaign will be the 29er Strive enduro race bike and Sender downhill bike – both in top-of-the-line CFR trim.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Jack Moir


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Weighs Only 38 Pounds
59445 views
Round 1 Voting Closed: 2019 Photo of the Year
59296 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
53806 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Mechanically Minded Are You?
47001 views
First Ride: Pivot's New 2020 Switchblade Gets More Travel & Updated Kinematics
44826 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
43159 views
Now Closed: Halo Wheels & YT Industries Announce Custom Jordie Lunn Bike Raffle in His Memory
42186 views
Review: NS Bikes Synonym TR1 - Not Your Typical XC Bike
37206 views

25 Comments

  • 47 2
 Wanna race enduro?
- "Yeah nah yeah"
  • 5 0
 He will be missed on the DH ciruit such a talent. But, yeeeah stoked he's going to be racing the EWS series and pretty sure he'll surprise a few folk...????
  • 7 0
 I'll mist Warner saying "Jack Mwo-oy-ah"
  • 7 0
 YEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHH
  • 5 1
 no one's filling flo payet shoes...there way too big, its flo nicolai
  • 4 0
 Am I the only one who readed the Barels part with his voice?
  • 1 0
 Same here
  • 2 0
 Didn't see this one coming! I'll miss seeing Jack on the WC track walks. Hopefully he'll make it into the ESW coverage! Good luck!
  • 3 0
 Top 10 EWS Guys "Holy shit"
  • 1 0
 Damned, I was waiting to see the Moir / Brosnan combo on the DH worldcup circuit. But it makes the EWS even more interesting.
  • 2 0
 Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah, good luck buddeh
  • 3 0
 Good move jack
  • 1 0
 Imagine thinking your pinning a trail and hearing Jack Moir fucking tearing down after you...
  • 1 0
 Still wondering why canyon bikes are lbs prices now?
Jack is a cool dude, best wishes for him!!
  • 2 0
 That escalated quickly!
  • 1 0
 Well, wasn't expecting that!
  • 1 0
 So many ups and downs in these revelations...
  • 3 3
 It's a shame that he will race on Canyon's old geometry.
  • 1 0
 Nice one!
  • 1 0
 Good luck Jack !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009364
Mobile Version of Website