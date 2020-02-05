Jack Moir Switches to Enduro Full Time & Will Race for Canyon in 2020



Jack has dipped his toes into enduro before and hasn't dropped out of the top ten in the three races he competed in, including a career-best sixth place in Rotorua in 2017. Moir makes the switch to enduro after racing for five years for the Intense Factory Racing team and he fills the shoes of Florian Nicolai, who moved from Canyon to Trek earlier this off season. Jack's EWS Results



La Thuile, EWS Round 4 2016: 8th

Rotorua, EWS Round 1 2017: 6th

Tasmania, EWS Round 2 2017: 10th



I’m really pumped to be joining the Canyon crew. Both the enduro and downhill teams are really successful, and that gives me great confidence in the bikes and equipment I’ll be using, and the people I will be working alongside. — Jack Moir

I am super happy to see Jack is joining our enduro setup. Pro DH racers have always performed highly in enduro, even if physically he will have to adapt a lot to the sport. I have no doubt that his interest in racing and performing will push him to dig into the finest details of enduro racing tactics — Fabien Barel

Press Release:Canyon



There aren’t many people out there who can say they’ve survived a shark attack – and who also happen to be one of the world’s best downhill mountain bikers. Well, that’s exactly how Australian rider ‘Shark Attack Jack’ Moir got his nickname: and we’re delighted to announce that this unique talent has joined the Canyon to race enduro from 2020 onwards.



Crankworx Downhill World Tour 2016 winner Jack Moir will be competing in the Enduro World Series (EWS) alongside two other Canyon stars, Dimitri Tordo and Ines Thoma. For 2020, his goal is a clear one: to win the EWS outright. Furthermore, if his racing schedule allows, Jack will also race in selected Downhill World Cup events in the upcoming season. His bikes of choice for this year’s campaign will be the 29er Strive enduro race bike and Sender downhill bike – both in top-of-the-line CFR trim.

