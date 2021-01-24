Video: Jack Reading and Dan Slack Demonstrate a Workout to Improve Grip Strength

Jan 24, 2021
by Jonny Thompson  

Here's a great workout for riders looking to improve grip strength!

In this video, we show you an intense workout for MTB riders. It’s a bit of a beast and it’ll challenge you all, best thing is, you don’t need a ton of equipment to do it! You could do it with a single dumbbell if that’s all you have!

We were lucky enough to be joined by seasoned pro Jack Reading and his protégé Dan Slack – who came second in the Junior men's Downhill World Champs in 2020!

So what do you have to do for this brutal strength workout?

Alternate every minute until you fail:

Start on minute 1 with 7 Thrusters
Then on minute 2 complete 7 Dirty Cleans
Rest the remaining time within each minute, starting each rep cycle at the start of every minute.

Once you are comfortable with that, increase the reps. The pro riders in the video were up to 15 reps on each which is massive.

In this particular video, we swapped them between a pair of dumbbells and a barbell for each round of 2 minutes, this kept things spicy for them and changed the stimulus slightly.

See if you can keep up with Jack and Dan! Tag us on social media for a shout out!

Take a look at our website for more awesome free workouts for mountain bikers - Fit4Racing

Posted In:
Videos Health and Fitness


11 Comments

  • 14 0
 grab a shovel!
  • 8 2
 ‘Jack Reading and Dan Slack Demonstrate a Workout to Improve Grip Strength Only to have 50 different American pb commenters with strong options tell them how they squat wrong’
  • 2 1
 Neat story, momjeans.
  • 1 0
 I like the workout articles, helps me change it up when the weather is crappy and work conspires against riding. That said... This doesn't seem to have anything to do with grip strength.
  • 1 0
 Sorry but these exercices seems far to improove grips strenght...
Please have a look in other sport ? Climbing ? One exemple, Ross Enamait, boxing trainer, made a humble book about it.
  • 2 1
 I love how Pinkbikes MO with any fitness article is to ensure the thumbnail is a shirtless guy. No, seriously, super into it.
  • 3 0
 Or try rock climbing Smile
  • 2 0
 Anybody can do thrusters and dirty cleans. Ring muscle ups are incredibly difficult let alone reverse grip one's.
  • 1 0
 Exactly this, no other sport thinks about grip strength more. You don't need to squat to work on grip strength.
  • 3 2
 not first on my list of racers i wanna see topless...
  • 1 3
 I love a good thruster me!

CrossFit Open workout 16.5
Possibly the most pain I’ve ever been in. Ever.

Post a Comment



