Video: Jack Reading and Dan Slack Demonstrate a Workout to Improve Grip Strength

Here's a great workout for riders looking to improve grip strength!
In this video, we show you an intense workout for MTB riders. It’s a bit of a beast and it’ll challenge you all, best thing is, you don’t need a ton of equipment to do it! You could do it with a single dumbbell if that’s all you have!
We were lucky enough to be joined by seasoned pro Jack Reading and his protégé Dan Slack – who came second in the Junior men's Downhill World Champs in 2020!
So what do you have to do for this brutal strength workout?
Alternate every minute until you fail:
Start on minute 1 with 7 Thrusters
Then on minute 2 complete 7 Dirty Cleans
Rest the remaining time within each minute, starting each rep cycle at the start of every minute.
Once you are comfortable with that, increase the reps. The pro riders in the video were up to 15 reps on each which is massive.
In this particular video, we swapped them between a pair of dumbbells and a barbell for each round of 2 minutes, this kept things spicy for them and changed the stimulus slightly.
Please have a look in other sport ? Climbing ? One exemple, Ross Enamait, boxing trainer, made a humble book about it.
CrossFit Open workout 16.5
Possibly the most pain I’ve ever been in. Ever.
