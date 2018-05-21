Pinkbike.com
Video: Chilled Vibes & Fast Riding With Jackson Frew
May 21, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
Jackson Frew cruising Awaba
Views: 677
Faves:
23
Comments: 4
Earlier in the year Jackson and I shot a couple clips of him testing out his new ride for the season and this is what we came out with. Nothing but fast riding.
Rap album dropping soon
4 Comments
loodledoodle
(46 mins ago)
Sick one fellas. Thumbnail on homepage says "western australia" tho. Beast coast would be more accurate! Yeeew
[Reply]
+ 1
Hammer48
(57 mins ago)
Very nice edit..Sure wish I could ride rock gardens like he does..Insane.
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(19 mins ago)
Where are the riding noises?
[Reply]
+ 1
eml924
(8 mins ago)
Nice work.
[Reply]
