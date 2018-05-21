VIDEOS

Video: Chilled Vibes & Fast Riding With Jackson Frew

May 21, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Jackson Frew cruising Awaba

by MattStaggs
Views: 677    Faves: 23    Comments: 4


Earlier in the year Jackson and I shot a couple clips of him testing out his new ride for the season and this is what we came out with. Nothing but fast riding.



Rap album dropping soon


Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
85805 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
54338 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
46394 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
45792 views
First Look: Newmen Components' New Wheels Have Spokes Made of String
41729 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
41342 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
40364 views
Ratboy's and Loosedog's Santa Cruz Hightower LTs
39299 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Sick one fellas. Thumbnail on homepage says "western australia" tho. Beast coast would be more accurate! Yeeew
  • + 1
 Very nice edit..Sure wish I could ride rock gardens like he does..Insane.
  • + 1
 Where are the riding noises? Frown
  • + 1
 Nice work.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025560
Mobile Version of Website