Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'

Feb 24, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Jackson Goldstone qualified third fastest at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania and was on a heater of a run during finals today when he crashed in a technical section just 37 seconds in to his race run. You can see the crash at 2:14:20 in the replay.

He's now posted on Instagram that he most likely has a torn MCL and is flying home tomorrow to get the recovery process going.


bigquotesWelp… saw my boy @ronandunne_dh lay down a heater and knew I had to push with everything I had. Ended up having one of the biggest crashes of my life. Got off line by a few inches and slipped into a rock pitching me forward into a non padded tree. Thankfully I didn’t come to a complete stop on it but my left leg was on the other side of the tree than my body and I’ve most likely torn my MCL. Flying home tomorrow to get the recovery process going with @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney. Gutted to not finish my run with how sick this track was but hopefully won’t be out for too long. Fingers crossed for Fort William.Jackson Goldstone


We're gutted to see Jackson injured after his incredible 2023 season and are wishing him all the best with his recovery.


photo
Goldstone looked so comfortable on track all week and was even able to give play by play commentary during a GoPro lap earlier this week.


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Such a bummer. It’s like watching the WSL without John John Florence… Frown
  • 1 0
 Sigh







