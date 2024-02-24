Jackson Goldstone After Hardline Crash - 'I've Most Likely Torn My MCL'

Welp… saw my boy @ronandunne_dh lay down a heater and knew I had to push with everything I had. Ended up having one of the biggest crashes of my life. Got off line by a few inches and slipped into a rock pitching me forward into a non padded tree. Thankfully I didn’t come to a complete stop on it but my left leg was on the other side of the tree than my body and I’ve most likely torn my MCL. Flying home tomorrow to get the recovery process going with @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney. Gutted to not finish my run with how sick this track was but hopefully won’t be out for too long. Fingers crossed for Fort William. — Jackson Goldstone