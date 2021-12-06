Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet

Dec 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Mason Mashon


Canadian Junior downhill racer Jackson Goldstone has earned himself a Red Bull sponsorship and helmet after a stellar breakout first year in the World Cup series.

Goldstone ended 2021 as World Cup overall champion, Junior World Champion and winner of three World Cups in his first year as a junior. He is also a former Whip off World Champion and has starred in a number of viral mountain bike videos since he was still riding a balance bike.

Goldstone announced the news on Instagram, saying he thought he was showing up to do a Fox photoshoot with Finn Iles, but then fellow Canadian Red Bull athlete Finn Iles presented him with his Red Bull lid instead.

bigquotesThe best surprise of my life! I thought the plan was to do a Fox photo shoot but @finniles absolutely blew my mind by giving me my first Red Bull helmet. I'm so stoked to join the @redbullcanada family and I’m ready for 2022!

Riding in the helmet feels unreal and I don’t think the hype will ever wear off! Got some content with the guys and excited to share more soon.

Big thanks Eric, Mack, Finn and dad for making the day so special. Let’s go!Jackson Goldstone

Fellow Canadian Red Bull athlete Finn Iles presented Jackson with his Red Bull lid.

Goldstone will race with a Red Bull helmet in the World Cup series next year and becomes the third junior downhill racer of recent times to earn the attention of the energy drink giant following Vali Holl and Finn Iles.


Your Elite Canadian National Champ and your Junior National Champ with their matching sleeves.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Jackson Goldstone


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
78504 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
58409 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
50251 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
45925 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
45780 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
45374 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
40462 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
40316 views

14 Comments

  • 13 1
 Congrats Jackson! We'll be throwing a lifetime Outside+ subscription your way as well!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 3 0
 Was only a matter of time
  • 1 1
 Congrats! Well deserved. I watched him ride in videos when he was younger and he was blowing me away back then. Jackson is an amazing rider.
  • 2 0
 Kid rips, bout time he got some sugar water money!!!
  • 2 0
 Well deserved.
  • 1 0
 Congrats to you on a well deserved achievement!
  • 1 0
 That support is massive! Congratulations!
  • 1 0
 And this will help pay for your dentist's new bike too...
  • 1 0
 We all saw this coming! 100% earned that!
  • 1 0
 Cool kid gets cooler!
  • 1 2
 I could have sworn he already had a Redbull helmet.
  • 2 4
 CONGRATULATIONS!!! Now go drink a monster lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007787
Mobile Version of Website