Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet

The best surprise of my life! I thought the plan was to do a Fox photo shoot but @finniles absolutely blew my mind by giving me my first Red Bull helmet. I'm so stoked to join the @redbullcanada family and I’m ready for 2022!



Riding in the helmet feels unreal and I don’t think the hype will ever wear off! Got some content with the guys and excited to share more soon.



Big thanks Eric, Mack, Finn and dad for making the day so special. Let’s go! — Jackson Goldstone