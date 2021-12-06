Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet

Canadian Junior downhill racer Jackson Goldstone has earned himself a Red Bull sponsorship and helmet after a stellar breakout first year in the World Cup series.
Goldstone ended 2021 as World Cup overall champion, Junior World Champion and winner of three World Cups in his first year as a junior. He is also a former Whip off World Champion and has starred in a number of viral mountain bike videos since he was still riding a balance bike.
Goldstone announced the news on Instagram
, saying he thought he was showing up to do a Fox photoshoot with Finn Iles, but then fellow Canadian Red Bull athlete Finn Iles presented him with his Red Bull lid instead.
|The best surprise of my life! I thought the plan was to do a Fox photo shoot but @finniles absolutely blew my mind by giving me my first Red Bull helmet. I'm so stoked to join the @redbullcanada family and I’m ready for 2022!
Riding in the helmet feels unreal and I don’t think the hype will ever wear off! Got some content with the guys and excited to share more soon.
Big thanks Eric, Mack, Finn and dad for making the day so special. Let’s go!—Jackson Goldstone
Goldstone will race with a Red Bull helmet in the World Cup series next year and becomes the third junior downhill racer of recent times to earn the attention of the energy drink giant following Vali Holl and Finn Iles.
