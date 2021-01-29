Jackson Goldstone Joins the Miranda Factory Racing Team

One of the many surprises in this year's UCI team list
was the news that Jackson Goldstone will be racing for the Miranda Factory Team in 2021.
For 2021, the young Canadian shredder will be joining the Miranda Factory DH team as a first-year Junior rider. He joins a trio of Portuguese riders with Tiago Ladeira, Emanuel Pombo and Nuno Reis as his new teammates. Jackson has never raced at World Cup level before but already has an impressive palmares with wins at Crankworx Dh races in his age group and a win at the iXS Rookies Championships.
|I’m really excited about teaming up with Miranda for my first year of World Cup downhill racing. Miranda has had some strong riders in past and I’m happy to try and keep that going.
My teammate Nuno Reis and I have been friends and close competitors for the past three years at the IXS rookies Championship races and we get along really well.— Jackson Goldstone
Jackson previously rode Trek bikes with Fox suspension and Shimano components but this could change after the team move. The Miranda team ran Scott bikes last year but details are still thin on the ground as to what set up and races Jackson Goldstone will be riding in 2021. We have contacted Jackson for more information and will keep you updated with any more news we hear about Jackson's plans for 2021.
