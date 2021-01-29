Jackson Goldstone Joins the Miranda Factory Racing Team

Jan 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

One of the many surprises in this year's UCI team list was the news that Jackson Goldstone will be racing for the Miranda Factory Team in 2021.

For 2021, the young Canadian shredder will be joining the Miranda Factory DH team as a first-year Junior rider. He joins a trio of Portuguese riders with Tiago Ladeira, Emanuel Pombo and Nuno Reis as his new teammates. Jackson has never raced at World Cup level before but already has an impressive palmares with wins at Crankworx Dh races in his age group and a win at the iXS Rookies Championships.

bigquotesI’m really excited about teaming up with Miranda for my first year of World Cup downhill racing. Miranda has had some strong riders in past and I’m happy to try and keep that going.

My teammate Nuno Reis and I have been friends and close competitors for the past three years at the IXS rookies Championship races and we get along really well. Jackson Goldstone

Jackson previously rode Trek bikes with Fox suspension and Shimano components but this could change after the team move. The Miranda team ran Scott bikes last year but details are still thin on the ground as to what set up and races Jackson Goldstone will be riding in 2021. We have contacted Jackson for more information and will keep you updated with any more news we hear about Jackson's plans for 2021.


You can check out our article about the full 2021 UCI team list here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Jackson Goldstone


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
76319 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
70673 views
Opinion: 7 Things All New Mountain Bikes Should Have
50084 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48963 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
47783 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill Rides Skye's Super Steep Slabs
47431 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
47338 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
43881 views

6 Comments

  • 18 1
 Legendary young ripper from a family of mtn shredders! Always psyched and friendly, I can’t wait to see what Jackson does next!
  • 2 0
 And you, young Goldstone. We will watch your career with great interest!
  • 1 0
 So excited to see Jackson joining a portuguese team
  • 1 0
 Kudos to you JG! Go get em
  • 1 0
 Not your average 16 year old....
  • 1 2
 Whatever he ends up riding, i'm sure it'll look like a session.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008053
Mobile Version of Website