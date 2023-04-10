Jackson Goldstone Ruptures his Appendix

Apr 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Jackson Goldstone has announced on social media that he has been in hospital after rupturing his appendix.

After kicking off the race season with wins at both the Australian and New Zealand national champs followed by a second place at the final stop of the Red Bull Urban DH series, Jackson was off to a great start in his first season of racing Elites. Sadly he has been set back in his training after sustaining a ruptured appendix, luckily Jackson is out of the hospital after four days and there is still plenty of time before racing kicks off in June.

bigquotesWelp. Not ideal… just leaving the hospital after 4 days to finally go home. Ruptured appendix took me out this time. Back to ground 0 on training which is annoying but happy to be outta here! Jackson Goldstone

We wish Jackson all the best with his recovery and hope he is back and training for the World Cup season soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jackson Goldstone


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Guerrilla Gravity's Updated Smash
50246 views
First Ride: Classified's Electronic Two-Speed Powershift Hub
48075 views
First Look: 2023 Habit - Cannondale's Most Popular Bike Gets Revitalized
46974 views
Fabio Wibmer Robbed In Chile, Offers $5000 Reward For Missing Hard Drives
36842 views
EXT Launches Aria Shock
36588 views
HQ Tour: Inside SRAM's Drivetrain Development Facility
33979 views
Bike Check: Comparing Matthew Fairbrother & Eric Olsen's 'Enduro-Packing' Setups
29719 views
Rossignol Release Limited Edition "Super Heretic"
27198 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 How do you rupture your appendix?
  • 4 0
 Poke it real hard
  • 3 0
 appendicitis
  • 1 0
 your appendix can literally just choose to rupture at a random point in your life and kill you
  • 2 3
 this news clearly deserves a separate post





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.034990
Mobile Version of Website