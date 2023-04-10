Jackson Goldstone Ruptures his Appendix

Welp. Not ideal… just leaving the hospital after 4 days to finally go home. Ruptured appendix took me out this time. Back to ground 0 on training which is annoying but happy to be outta here! — Jackson Goldstone

Jackson Goldstone has announced on social media that he has been in hospital after rupturing his appendix.After kicking off the race season with wins at both the Australian and New Zealand national champs followed by a second place at the final stop of the Red Bull Urban DH series, Jackson was off to a great start in his first season of racing Elites. Sadly he has been set back in his training after sustaining a ruptured appendix, luckily Jackson is out of the hospital after four days and there is still plenty of time before racing kicks off in June.We wish Jackson all the best with his recovery and hope he is back and training for the World Cup season soon.