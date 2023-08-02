Jackson Goldstone to Miss the Fort William 2023 DH World Champs





Luckily we have part-time model Really sad to not have Jackson Goldstone with us in Scotland. Luckily he’s on the right side of recovery and we’re already looking forward to having his energy back in the pits.Luckily we have part-time model @wmb149 on hand to showcase the outfit for Fort William fashion week. — Santa Cruz Syndicate

The Santa Cruz Syndicate have confirmed that Jackson Goldstone will be missing this year's World Champs as he is still recovering from surgery.After undergoing appendix surgery last month Jackson Goldstone has not been able to make a quick recovery in time for Worlds as the process to get back to racing is taking longer than he hoped. In its social media post the Syndicate say Jackson is "on the right side of recovery and we’re already looking forward to having his energy back in the pits."We wish Jackson all the best with his recovery and hope he is back between the tape soon.