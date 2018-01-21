VIDEOS

Jackson Goldstone Shreds Woodward West – Video

Jan 21, 2018
by Cory Tepper  
Jack and Jake

by corytepperdotcom
bigquotesFor me, watching Jackson land this trick and succeed in achieving a goal was more rewarding than landing the trick myself.Jake Kinney


Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Jack and Jake
Words, photos and video by Cory Tepper

I dug through my contacts and hit up Jake Kinney - Action Sports Director at Woodward West, shredder and insanely nice dude. I had met Jake a few times before and we have made some cool photos together.

I was on day 90 of a solo road trip with my dog when I realized I would be passing through Tehachapi, home to Woodward West.

I last went to Woodward West in 2014 for SuperSessions and have been hungry to go back, it's such a rad place as both a rider and a media squid, and it's especially cool in December. Jake responded was keen for me to come and mentioned that Jackson would be there too. I had met Jackson a few times and grabbed a few shots with him when he was 10. Now he's 13 and has been riding with Jake a ton, so I was pumped and continued my journey towards Tehachapi.
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

We caught some last light when I got in and the trails were running good. Jack and Jake had little sesh and it was immediately evident how much Jack has progressed since I saw him last.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Jake's nacs are getting spicy.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
I can't wait to see Jackson on big wheels with these whips!

bigquotesFor any kid wanting to learn action sports, Woodward West is the ultimate dream. Their compound in Stallion Springs, California has everything from concrete skate parks, dirt jumps, to a massive indoor “hanger” facility that has a foam pit and resi-ramp landing area. Action Sports Director, Jake Kinney, has helped thousands of kids reach their goals and learn new riding skills.Ron Goldstone, Jackson's Dad

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

I've never put much thought into the cleaning needs of an indoor park other than sleeping so it was pretty cool when the water started flying and the riders earned their ride time.

It wasn't till we went into the hanger for the after dark session that I would get to see what they have been working on. I knew from social media that Jack had just landed a flip whip on the resi-ramp a few weeks back so I was curious about what was next.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Then he started warming up on his bike.

Some casual tucks, threes, and toboggans got him loose and pumped to start working on a new trick: The cork 720, a trick which combines a backflip and a 360 spin and only a few years ago this trick would have landed a podium in many contests. I grabbed the video setup for this as I knew it would be pretty rad to see the whole timeline.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Seriously love Jackson's tucks

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
His Mum was hanging out too, getting the phone clips for Jacksons 40k+ Instagram followers

Jake has forged a special relationship with the young Canadian ripper Jackson Goldstone. Jackson’s first experience with Woodward West was at a winter camp when he was six years old. Seven years and many trips and video edits later, Jake is coaching Jackson to land some of the hardest tricks performed on bicycles.

Jake and Jackson started in the foam pit where they refined the movements in order to move on to trying the trick on the resi-ramp. Sometimes the process can take a couple of hours\days and sometimes it can span over multiple visits. Jackson progressed quickly and Jake felt he was physically ready to remove the safety net of the foam pit and go for a resi-ramp attempt after a few days of riding. By upping the potential for injury and a painful landing, Jake’s task was now to prepare Jackson to be mentally ready and have the confidence to land it.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

It is pretty rad to watch someone learn a new trick and put the work in. Even more rad was watching Jake work with Jack thru the process, lots of feedback and positive energy, making the process less of a huck and more of a choreographed dance.

After a rad session in the hangar culminating with the cork 7, we headed outside for a last trails photo sesh and got some rad light.

Nac.
Jake's style is so rad and really coming through in Jackson's progress.

Suicide No Hander
Our last trails session came with a side of rad light!

Big Ol Nac
Love these trails and Jakes nacs

No Can
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Jackson not only learned the new hotness this weekend but also kept dialling in the classics.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Jackson floating a table like he's been doing them for 20 years.

Overall a rad, quick and unexpected few days at Woodward West and I can't wait to see where Jackson goes with his skillset, love of riding and network of support. Jake as a riding buddy doesn't hurt either.

Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone
Woodward West with Jackson Goldstone

Follow @jacksongoldstone @xjakekinneyx and @tepperspray on Instagram.


www.campwoodward.com

48 Comments

  • + 92
 I, for one, welcome our new slopestyle overlord.
  • + 38
 Will take a couple years though. For now its All hail Emil Johansson.
  • + 0
 @Airik: or will Pilgrim make a comeback?
  • + 35
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: if speed climbing becomes a new slopestyle discipline
  • + 13
 @lindblomxc: that's the way he wants to win competitions, he'll do more tricks than anyone else since he will start from the bottom do some tricks on the way and then turn around at the top. Also I remember watching super young Kyle Strait, he was meant to demolish every discipline. He won Rampage and then it got down a bit. He's fkng fast and skilled, no doubt about it, but he's not the top dude. Aaaaand having said that he's probably better off! So I'd say good luck to Jackson whatever he wants to do on the bike. No point of setting some ridiculous pressure on the bloke.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: You were most likely the only one assuming Strait was going to dominate every discipline........
  • + 3
 @Airik: Even still, not until Semenuk is overthrown.... That could take awhile!
  • + 6
 Jackson is the biking version of Shaun White.
  • + 7
 Hmmm...I don't seem to be progressing at the same rate as Jackson. The only thing getting bigger for me since that first Jackson edit are my groans getting out of bed.
  • + 3
 I did a whip once... well Jackson is the future, he´s already doing one of the biggest tricks and his whole riding in the video was super stylish and clean, cant wait to see him in a contest
  • + 4
 He seems to be getting comfortable riding a bicycle. Good job Jackson! Keep UP the good work!!!
  • + 4
 Bummer, I thought it was going to be a video of him shredding Woodward, like the name implies.
  • + 2
 Just more pinkbike lies
  • + 3
 From the desk of Cory Tepper...
  • + 1
 When I lived in Tehachapi California I live right across the street from this place. Every day there were future shredders sending it to the sky.
  • + 2
 A serious question..... is Jackson considered a 'pro' ? Or is he Am, or child. . . . what's his athlete status ?
  • + 6
 New category.......RAD!!!!
  • + 10
 @Dav82: Ridiculously-talented Adolescent Dude
  • + 1
 The bike industry is already riding his trail dust and selling $5k kids bikes!
  • + 1
 So sick seeing Jackson cut out his work on the 720!!!! So sick! That guy has a bright future ahead of him, for sure!!! Wink Wink
  • + 1
 I'm a little confused, they were calling that a corked 720, I thought it looked like a 360 backflip. I know they look similar but didn't think they were the same trick??

Either way it was cool as anything, he's going places.
  • + 1
 And he hasnt even hit puberty yet. Edits w semenuk within 2 years
  • + 2
 @DC1988: They are the same trick
  • + 5
 @DC1988: basically the same trick. A '360 backflip' is a fairly pedestrian name for a cork 7. A true 360 backflip (known in the snowsports world as a 'full') would be fairly awkward on a bike. The main difference is when you preform a full, your head will go perfectly under your feet (so not 'off-axis') where in a cork 7, you will never go fully inverted (head is off to the side). In the clip, you can see one of the slowmo shots of Jackson going fully inverted trying the 7, but thats what was likely causing him to loop out/not finish his rotation. In the video, he states that he "started spinning more' as opposed to flipping more, which helped him get off-axis and made it easier for him to land the trick.

This coming from a DH rider/park skier, so sorry if my words dont make sense.
  • + 1
 @cdmbmw:
Must be the way he pulls it, it looked distinctly more like a 360 backflip than any I've previously seen. If only he can add a turndown and then he's pulled the coolest trick ever!
  • + 1
 @BryceBorlick: Agreed. Smallest kid to ever do a 720 eh?
  • + 2
 Sooooooooo sick!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 3
 Speechless....
  • + 1
 I hope someone becomes the Tony Hawk, or Wayne Gretzky of mountain biking some day.
  • + 23
 We already have one in semenuk
  • + 3
 Interesting point and something I’ve never thought about. There are no celebrity mountain bikers. Skateboarding has Tony Hawk, motocross has Travis Pastrana (not super famous, but well known from nitro circus and x games), snowboarding has Shaun White. I love watching downhill races, hardline, rampage and other events, but I would walk right past any of the athletes in public without recognizing them.
  • + 2
 @Levelheadsteve: not enough tv coverage or big ad sponsorship. but the gwinner would be up there.
  • + 1
 @Levelheadsteve: get over the lust of MTBers being rock stars, not gonna happen. Hawk was made famous by Xgames viewership (now dead, aka no one watches it), Pastrana would not be recognized walking down the street. Shaun White was made famous by ABC and NBC (dead xgames and the winter olympics) and he out of any of your references 'might' get recognized. Hell, the top Supercross racer is making 5x what our top MTBer is making and no one would recognize Roczen, Dungey, etc walking down the street.
What does that even mean? Duff McKagan from GnR probably wouldnt get recognized. These annoying Vloggers with 30m subscribers on youtube wouldnt get recognized.
P.S congrats to JS for landing that trick, he is a real talent.
  • + 2
 @Levelheadsteve: If I had to throw a name to who would have been the “most famous” mtb’er I’d say Shaun Palmer but I’d hesitate to call him a good ambassador to the sport. Even with that, I still wouldn’t say someone like Palmer had a legacy like Hawk/Pastrana.
  • + 2
 @nyhc00: I thought of Palmer as well.
  • + 1
 @stikmanglaspell: Lust? Don’t care either way. Just find it interesting that there are no famous mountain bikers.
  • + 0
 @kramz:
I’m pretty sure that’s already been Semenuk. The first person that grew up in a bike and became miles better than everyone else.
  • + 3
 MacAskill? I mean, he's no Lionel Messi when it comes to fame, but I'm sure a few non-biking civilians have had his vids pop up on their FB page.
  • + 1
 looking forward to you in slopestyle . congratulations
  • + 2
 Unbelievable !!!
  • + 1
 Holy cow. Way to go kid.
  • + 1
 sick shots!
  • + 1
 Inspiring
  • + 1
 Cool, absolut Talent !!
  • - 1
 When you have the opportunity..
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



