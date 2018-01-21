





For me, watching Jackson land this trick and succeed in achieving a goal was more rewarding than landing the trick myself. — Jake Kinney









I dug through my contacts and hit up Jake Kinney - Action Sports Director at Woodward West, shredder and insanely nice dude. I had met Jake a few times before and we have made some cool photos together.





I was on day 90 of a solo road trip with my dog when I realized I would be passing through Tehachapi, home to Woodward West.



I last went to Woodward West in 2014 for SuperSessions and have been hungry to go back, it's such a rad place as both a rider and a media squid, and it's especially cool in December. Jake responded was keen for me to come and mentioned that Jackson would be there too. I had met Jackson a few times and grabbed a few shots with him when he was 10. Now he's 13 and has been riding with Jake a ton, so I was pumped and continued my journey towards Tehachapi.





We caught some last light when I got in and the trails were running good. Jack and Jake had little sesh and it was immediately evident how much Jack has progressed since I saw him last.





Jake's nacs are getting spicy.





I can't wait to see Jackson on big wheels with these whips!





For any kid wanting to learn action sports, Woodward West is the ultimate dream. Their compound in Stallion Springs, California has everything from concrete skate parks, dirt jumps, to a massive indoor “hanger” facility that has a foam pit and resi-ramp landing area. Action Sports Director, Jake Kinney, has helped thousands of kids reach their goals and learn new riding skills. — Ron Goldstone, Jackson's Dad











I've never put much thought into the cleaning needs of an indoor park other than sleeping so it was pretty cool when the water started flying and the riders earned their ride time.



It wasn't till we went into the hanger for the after dark session that I would get to see what they have been working on. I knew from social media that Jack had just landed a flip whip on the resi-ramp a few weeks back so I was curious about what was next.









Then he started warming up on his bike.



Some casual tucks, threes, and toboggans got him loose and pumped to start working on a new trick: The cork 720, a trick which combines a backflip and a 360 spin and only a few years ago this trick would have landed a podium in many contests. I grabbed the video setup for this as I knew it would be pretty rad to see the whole timeline.





Seriously love Jackson's tucks





His Mum was hanging out too, getting the phone clips for Jacksons 40k+ Instagram followers



Jake has forged a special relationship with the young Canadian ripper Jackson Goldstone. Jackson’s first experience with Woodward West was at a winter camp when he was six years old. Seven years and many trips and video edits later, Jake is coaching Jackson to land some of the hardest tricks performed on bicycles.



Jake and Jackson started in the foam pit where they refined the movements in order to move on to trying the trick on the resi-ramp. Sometimes the process can take a couple of hours\days and sometimes it can span over multiple visits. Jackson progressed quickly and Jake felt he was physically ready to remove the safety net of the foam pit and go for a resi-ramp attempt after a few days of riding. By upping the potential for injury and a painful landing, Jake’s task was now to prepare Jackson to be mentally ready and have the confidence to land it.







It is pretty rad to watch someone learn a new trick and put the work in. Even more rad was watching Jake work with Jack thru the process, lots of feedback and positive energy, making the process less of a huck and more of a choreographed dance.



After a rad session in the hangar culminating with the cork 7, we headed outside for a last trails photo sesh and got some rad light.





Jake's style is so rad and really coming through in Jackson's progress.





Our last trails session came with a side of rad light!





Love these trails and Jakes nacs









Jackson not only learned the new hotness this weekend but also kept dialling in the classics.





Jackson floating a table like he's been doing them for 20 years.



Overall a rad, quick and unexpected few days at Woodward West and I can't wait to see where Jackson goes with his skillset, love of riding and network of support. Jake as a riding buddy doesn't hurt either.



